HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 06, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Monday, Jan 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Piano for Four Hands

Catch It Live on Monday,6 January 2025
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 6

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Vividh Mat: Perspectives on Shades of Shringara

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: January 6

Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Him Mahotsav

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

When: January 1 to 15

Timing: 10.30am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

