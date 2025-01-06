HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 January 2025
Jan 06, 2025 07:30 AM IST
Monday, Jan 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: Piano for Four Hands
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 6
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Vividh Mat: Perspectives on Shades of Shringara
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: January 6
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Him Mahotsav
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: January 1 to 15
Timing: 10.30am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)