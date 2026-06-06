HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged

Gram it: This peaceful congregation of birds was recently held in Gurugram! Spotted among the feathered creatures was a peacock amid parrots and pigeons, all feeding on seeds together. How about catching such more views at the next bird watching walk in the city? Details below. (Photo: PTI)

What: Shriman Chor (Director: Ishtiyak Khan)

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Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 6

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: An Exhibition of Contemporary Art

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: June 1 to 15

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Ek Radha – A Musical Love Story

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: June 6

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

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{{^usCountry}} What: BYOC – Bring Your Own Car Round 1 Racing Event {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: BYOC – Bring Your Own Car Round 1 Racing Event {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Urban Racer, Sector-58, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Urban Racer, Sector-58, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 6 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 6 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 4pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 4pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro) #CineCall {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro) #CineCall {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Good Manners (Director: Juliana Rojas) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Good Manners (Director: Juliana Rojas) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Tealogy Cafe, Q Block, Jangpura Extension {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Tealogy Cafe, Q Block, Jangpura Extension {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 6 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 6 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: The Great Indian Medico Masala (Author: Dr Kumar Nirbhay) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: The Great Indian Medico Masala (Author: Dr Kumar Nirbhay) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 6 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 6 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 2pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 2pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line) #FleaSpree {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line) #FleaSpree {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Sharbati by Adhya & Mukesh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Sharbati by Adhya & Mukesh {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Kendra Art Gallery, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, 1, Copernicus Marg {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Kendra Art Gallery, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, 1, Copernicus Marg {{/usCountry}}

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When: June 5 & 6

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#NextUp

What: Birding Bharat – Ataavi Bird Walk Series (Conductor: Anjali Bhardwaj)

Where: Deer Park (Gate no 1), Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas

When: June 7

Timing: 6am to 8am

Entry: ₹300 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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