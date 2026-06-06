HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Saturday, June 6 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#Staged
What: Shriman Chor (Director: Ishtiyak Khan)
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: June 6
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: An Exhibition of Contemporary Art
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: June 1 to 15
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Ek Radha – A Musical Love Story
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: June 6
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: BYOC – Bring Your Own Car Round 1 Racing Event{{/usCountry}}
What: BYOC – Bring Your Own Car Round 1 Racing Event{{/usCountry}}
Where: Urban Racer, Sector-58, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
Where: Urban Racer, Sector-58, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
When: June 6{{/usCountry}}
When: June 6{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 4pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 4pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.district.in{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.district.in{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#CineCall{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#CineCall{{/usCountry}}
What: Good Manners (Director: Juliana Rojas){{/usCountry}}
What: Good Manners (Director: Juliana Rojas){{/usCountry}}
Where: Tealogy Cafe, Q Block, Jangpura Extension{{/usCountry}}
Where: Tealogy Cafe, Q Block, Jangpura Extension{{/usCountry}}
When: June 6{{/usCountry}}
When: June 6{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.fillum.in{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.fillum.in{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
What: The Great Indian Medico Masala (Author: Dr Kumar Nirbhay){{/usCountry}}
What: The Great Indian Medico Masala (Author: Dr Kumar Nirbhay){{/usCountry}}
Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II{{/usCountry}}
Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II{{/usCountry}}
When: June 6{{/usCountry}}
When: June 6{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 2pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 2pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree{{/usCountry}}
What: Sharbati by Adhya & Mukesh{{/usCountry}}
What: Sharbati by Adhya & Mukesh{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Kendra Art Gallery, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, 1, Copernicus Marg{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Kendra Art Gallery, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, 1, Copernicus Marg{{/usCountry}}
When: June 5 & 6
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#NextUp
What: Birding Bharat – Ataavi Bird Walk Series (Conductor: Anjali Bhardwaj)
Where: Deer Park (Gate no 1), Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas
When: June 7
Timing: 6am to 8am
Entry: ₹300 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction