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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Saturday, June 6 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 10:53 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#Staged

Gram it: This peaceful congregation of birds was recently held in Gurugram! Spotted among the feathered creatures was a peacock amid parrots and pigeons, all feeding on seeds together. How about catching such more views at the next bird watching walk in the city? Details below. (Photo: PTI)

What: Shriman Chor (Director: Ishtiyak Khan)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 6

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: An Exhibition of Contemporary Art

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: June 1 to 15

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Ek Radha – A Musical Love Story

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: June 6

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

When: June 5 & 6

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#NextUp

What: Birding Bharat – Ataavi Bird Walk Series (Conductor: Anjali Bhardwaj)

Where: Deer Park (Gate no 1), Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas

When: June 7

Timing: 6am to 8am

Entry: 300 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
htcity delhi ncr gurugram listing weekend saturday event film screening
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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