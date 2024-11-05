HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 November 2024

#TuneIn What: Wajahat Hasan Live Catch It Live on 6 November 2024

Where: My Sky Cafe, B51, Veer Nagar, GT Karnal Road

When: November 6

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Azadpur (Yellow & Pink Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: The Elemental You

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: October 15 to January 9

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: A Drop in the Ocean

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Shilp Samagam Mela 2024

Where: Dilli Haat INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

When: November 5 to 15

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)



