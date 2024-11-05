HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 November 2024
Nov 05, 2024 06:00 PM IST
The day of Nov 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: Wajahat Hasan Live
Where: My Sky Cafe, B51, Veer Nagar, GT Karnal Road
When: November 6
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Azadpur (Yellow & Pink Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: The Elemental You
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket
When: October 15 to January 9
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: A Drop in the Ocean
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Shilp Samagam Mela 2024
Where: Dilli Haat INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: November 5 to 15
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)