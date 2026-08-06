HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 7, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Raseedi Ticket – A Journey into the Soul of Amrita Pritam
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: August 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Sculptor's Lens: Isamu Noguchi and Premodern India (Speaker: Kalyani Madhura Ramachandran | Moderator: Parul Pandya Dhar)
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: August 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: 7 Stages Of Sufi Love – Poetic Musical Ft. Marham
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: August 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Raag Darbari: Polity as Fiction, Fiction as Reality (Discussants: Yogendra Yadav, Sekhar Bonu, Rekha Saxena and Satyajit Singh & Moderator: Balveer Arora)
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: August 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Finger Painting
Where: Third Wave Coffee, Peach Tree Road, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: August 7
Timing: 3.06pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Behen Code Ft. Shashi Dhiman, Trisha Pathak, Rupali Tyagi, Shreya Priyam Roy & Shikha Chauhan
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: August 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Teej Utsav
Where: Kyaari, F-2/9, Block F, Krishna Nagar
When: August 7 & 8
Timing: Noon to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Krishna Nagar (Pink Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Home Soirée
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: August 7 & 8
Timing: 11.30am to 7.30pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction