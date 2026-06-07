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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Sunday, June 7 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 10:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#TuneIn

Gram it: Those stepping out during the day must not forgot to carry your umbrella! These young women must be regretting their miss as they walk around Connaught Place on a hot summer day. (Photo: PTI)

What: Anmol Amla Live – Dogri Fusion Vibes

Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II

When: June 7

Timing: 5pm

Entry: 999 (Contact: 9176029100)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Anand hi Anand – Music, narration and storytelling

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: June 7

Timing: 5pm to 7pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

What: Glacial Mothers: The Numinous Realms of Annapurna and Nanda Devi

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: June 7 to 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Makaan No 407 (Director: Sunita Yogesh Aggarwal)

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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