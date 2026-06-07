HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Sunday, June 7 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#TuneIn
What: Anmol Amla Live – Dogri Fusion Vibes
Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II
When: June 7
Timing: 5pm
Entry: ₹999 (Contact: 9176029100)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Anand hi Anand – Music, narration and storytelling
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: June 7
Timing: 5pm to 7pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Glacial Mothers: The Numinous Realms of Annapurna and Nanda Devi
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: June 7 to 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Makaan No 407 (Director: Sunita Yogesh Aggarwal)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: June 7{{/usCountry}}
When: June 7{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
What: Queer India Now – Tete-a-Tete{{/usCountry}}
What: Queer India Now – Tete-a-Tete{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Bookshop Inc, 26, Lodhi Colony Market{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Bookshop Inc, 26, Lodhi Colony Market{{/usCountry}}
When: June 7{{/usCountry}}
When: June 7{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree{{/usCountry}}
What: Utsav – Summer Meltdown Sale{{/usCountry}}
What: Utsav – Summer Meltdown Sale{{/usCountry}}
Where: No 3, Krishi Vihar Complex, Opposite Panchsheel Enclave{{/usCountry}}
Where: No 3, Krishi Vihar Complex, Opposite Panchsheel Enclave{{/usCountry}}
When: June 5 to 13{{/usCountry}}
When: June 5 to 13{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line){{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}