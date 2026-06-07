HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn

Gram it: Those stepping out during the day must not forgot to carry your umbrella! These young women must be regretting their miss as they walk around Connaught Place on a hot summer day. (Photo: PTI)

What: Anmol Amla Live – Dogri Fusion Vibes

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Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II

When: June 7

Timing: 5pm

Entry: ₹999 (Contact: 9176029100)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Anand hi Anand – Music, narration and storytelling

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: June 7

Timing: 5pm to 7pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

What: Glacial Mothers: The Numinous Realms of Annapurna and Nanda Devi

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: June 7 to 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Makaan No 407 (Director: Sunita Yogesh Aggarwal)

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{{^usCountry}} Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: June 7 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 7 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 7.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 7.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Queer India Now – Tete-a-Tete {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Queer India Now – Tete-a-Tete {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Bookshop Inc, 26, Lodhi Colony Market {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Bookshop Inc, 26, Lodhi Colony Market {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 7 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 7 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Violet Line) #FleaSpree {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Violet Line) #FleaSpree {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Utsav – Summer Meltdown Sale {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Utsav – Summer Meltdown Sale {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: No 3, Krishi Vihar Complex, Opposite Panchsheel Enclave {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: No 3, Krishi Vihar Complex, Opposite Panchsheel Enclave {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 5 to 13 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 5 to 13 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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