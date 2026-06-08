...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Monday, June 8 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 12:14 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

#ArtAttack

Gram it: It's hot in the Capital, but even that couldn't deter the spirit of visitors like this one at the Qutb Minar, on Sunday. Many like her, stepped out armed with protective sun gear and carried enough to keep themselves hydrated. As per the weather department, Delhi will see clear skies and high temperatures this week, but thunderstorms and light rain are expected from June 11.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: Parallels of Perception

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: June 8 to 15

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: The Elysian Field (Director: Pradip Kurbah)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: June 8

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: TERI-IHC Lecture Series | The Climate Conundrum: Global Geopolitics and Missed Opportunities

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Akal Ke Ghode – Urooj Ashfaq, Shamik Chakrabarti & Raunaq Rajani

 
film screening art exhibition comedy show htcity listing india international centre lodhi road
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.