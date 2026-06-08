HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: It's hot in the Capital, but even that couldn't deter the spirit of visitors like this one at the Qutb Minar, on Sunday. Many like her, stepped out armed with protective sun gear and carried enough to keep themselves hydrated. As per the weather department, Delhi will see clear skies and high temperatures this week, but thunderstorms and light rain are expected from June 11.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: Parallels of Perception

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Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: June 8 to 15

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: The Elysian Field (Director: Pradip Kurbah)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: June 8

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: TERI-IHC Lecture Series | The Climate Conundrum: Global Geopolitics and Missed Opportunities

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Akal Ke Ghode – Urooj Ashfaq, Shamik Chakrabarti & Raunaq Rajani

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{{^usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: June 8 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 8 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) #FleaSpree {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) #FleaSpree {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: National Silk Expo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: National Silk Expo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Constitution Club of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Constitution Club of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 8 to 17 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 8 to 17 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Violet Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Violet Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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