HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Monday, June 8 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#ArtAttack
What: Parallels of Perception
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: June 8 to 15
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: The Elysian Field (Director: Pradip Kurbah)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: June 8
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: TERI-IHC Lecture Series | The Climate Conundrum: Global Geopolitics and Missed Opportunities
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Akal Ke Ghode – Urooj Ashfaq, Shamik Chakrabarti & Raunaq Rajani
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
When: June 8{{/usCountry}}
When: June 8{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree{{/usCountry}}
What: National Silk Expo{{/usCountry}}
What: National Silk Expo{{/usCountry}}
Where: Constitution Club of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg{{/usCountry}}
Where: Constitution Club of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg{{/usCountry}}
When: June 8 to 17{{/usCountry}}
When: June 8 to 17{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Violet Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Violet Line){{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}