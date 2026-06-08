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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, June 8 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 12:14 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: Parallels of Perception

    Gram it: It's hot in the Capital, but even that couldn't deter the spirit of visitors like this one at the Qutb Minar, on Sunday. Many like her, stepped out armed with protective sun gear and carried enough to keep themselves hydrated. As per the weather department, Delhi will see clear skies and high temperatures this week, but thunderstorms and light rain are expected from June 11. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Gram it: It's hot in the Capital, but even that couldn't deter the spirit of visitors like this one at the Qutb Minar, on Sunday. Many like her, stepped out armed with protective sun gear and carried enough to keep themselves hydrated. As per the weather department, Delhi will see clear skies and high temperatures this week, but thunderstorms and light rain are expected from June 11. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

    Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: June 8 to 15

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: The Elysian Field (Director: Pradip Kurbah)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: June 8

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: TERI-IHC Lecture Series | The Climate Conundrum: Global Geopolitics and Missed Opportunities

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: June 8

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Akal Ke Ghode – Urooj Ashfaq, Shamik Chakrabarti & Raunaq Rajani

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: June 8

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: National Silk Expo

    Where: Constitution Club of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg

    When: June 8 to 17

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 8 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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