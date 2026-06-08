HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Parallels of Perception

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: June 8 to 15

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

What: The Elysian Field (Director: Pradip Kurbah)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: June 8

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: TERI-IHC Lecture Series | The Climate Conundrum: Global Geopolitics and Missed Opportunities