HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 8, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: IIC Double Bill: Music & Dance Recitals | Lok Gayan ‘Kajri’ Ft. Mannu Yadav, Anshika Singh and group from Banaras & Kathak recital Ft. Prerna Rana from Lucknow
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Traditional Folk Music Workshop
Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-IV
When: September 8 to 10
Timing: 10am to 12.30pm & 2pm to 4.30pm
Entry: Free (First come, first served)
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Charukarya: The Choreography Festival | Choreographies from Indian classical dance forms with instrumental performances Ft. Debadatta Lahiri (Odissi), Ambali Praharaj (Bharatanatyam), Mayukh Bhattacharya (Kathak) & Kevin Bachchan (Odissi)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Kani – Garden As First Sight (Curator: Satyajit Dave){{/usCountry}}
What: Kani – Garden As First Sight (Curator: Satyajit Dave){{/usCountry}}
Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: September 6 to 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Appurv Gupta & Friends – A StandUp Comedy Show
Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Sector 30 M, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: September 8
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo
Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: September 5 to 9
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction