HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 8, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged

Gram it: As the sun sets behind the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, it lends a picturesque view to this popular venue amid the monsoon skies. As per the met department, the city will experience a sunny and warm day today, with a maximum temperature of around 34°C. (Photo: PTI)

What: IIC Double Bill: Music & Dance Recitals | Lok Gayan ‘Kajri’ Ft. Mannu Yadav, Anshika Singh and group from Banaras & Kathak recital Ft. Prerna Rana from Lucknow

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Traditional Folk Music Workshop

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-IV

When: September 8 to 10

Timing: 10am to 12.30pm & 2pm to 4.30pm

Entry: Free (First come, first served)

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Charukarya: The Choreography Festival | Choreographies from Indian classical dance forms with instrumental performances Ft. Debadatta Lahiri (Odissi), Ambali Praharaj (Bharatanatyam), Mayukh Bhattacharya (Kathak) & Kevin Bachchan (Odissi)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

#ArtAttack

{{^usCountry}} What: Kani – Garden As First Sight (Curator: Satyajit Dave) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Kani – Garden As First Sight (Curator: Satyajit Dave) {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: September 6 to 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Appurv Gupta & Friends – A StandUp Comedy Show

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Sector 30 M, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: September 8

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: National Silk Expo

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: September 5 to 9

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction