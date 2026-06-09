HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged

Gram it: Come summer vacations and Delhiites start queuing up at historical sites in the city, to make the most of their summer break. Here's how Qutb Minar in south Delhi has thus been seeing an influx of visitors even on days that have record-breaking heat. (Photo: HT)

What: Shriman Chor (Director: Ishtiyak Khan)

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Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Music Appreciation Promotion | Carmen – More Than An Opera – Punita G Singh

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: June 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: On Paper: A Group Show

Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Center, Sujan Mahindra Road, New Friends Colony

When: April 30 to June 15, 2026

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Crochet Toys

Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village

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{{^usCountry}} When: June 9 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 9 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 2.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 2.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: How Robots Stole Our Jobs – Struggles of Suzuki Workers in the Age of AI by Nandita Haksar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: How Robots Stole Our Jobs – Struggles of Suzuki Workers in the Age of AI by Nandita Haksar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 9 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 9 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Stand-up in Hauz Khas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Stand-up in Hauz Khas {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 9 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 9 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6.55pm & 8.25pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6.55pm & 8.25pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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