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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Tuesday, June 9 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 05:31 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#Staged

Gram it: Come summer vacations and Delhiites start queuing up at historical sites in the city, to make the most of their summer break. Here's how Qutb Minar in south Delhi has thus been seeing an influx of visitors even on days that have record-breaking heat. (Photo: HT)

What: Shriman Chor (Director: Ishtiyak Khan)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Music Appreciation Promotion | Carmen – More Than An Opera – Punita G Singh

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: June 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: On Paper: A Group Show

Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Center, Sujan Mahindra Road, New Friends Colony

When: April 30 to June 15, 2026

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Crochet Toys

Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village

 
mandi house national school of drama htcity listing event art exhibition
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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