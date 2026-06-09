HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Tuesday, June 9 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#Staged
What: Shriman Chor (Director: Ishtiyak Khan)
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: June 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Music Appreciation Promotion | Carmen – More Than An Opera – Punita G Singh
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: June 9
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: On Paper: A Group Show
Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Center, Sujan Mahindra Road, New Friends Colony
When: April 30 to June 15, 2026
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Crochet Toys
Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village
When: June 9{{/usCountry}}
When: June 9{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 2.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 2.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
What: How Robots Stole Our Jobs – Struggles of Suzuki Workers in the Age of AI by Nandita Haksar{{/usCountry}}
What: How Robots Stole Our Jobs – Struggles of Suzuki Workers in the Age of AI by Nandita Haksar{{/usCountry}}
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: June 9{{/usCountry}}
When: June 9{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
What: Stand-up in Hauz Khas{{/usCountry}}
What: Stand-up in Hauz Khas{{/usCountry}}
Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village{{/usCountry}}
Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village{{/usCountry}}
When: June 9{{/usCountry}}
When: June 9{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.55pm & 8.25pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.55pm & 8.25pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line){{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}