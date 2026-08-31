HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 31, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk
What: Woman | Life | Freedom — Speakers: Swara Bhaskar & Sujata Prasad
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: August 31
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Nritya Katha Festival: A Celebration of Bharat Vibhav — Kathak & Mayurbhanj Chhau Performances
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Indian Archaeology: Buddhist Monasteries in Rock Art Sites of Central India — Speaker: Dr Shyam Sharan Gupta
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: August 31
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra – Krishna Dance Drama
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: August 31
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Badariya: Monsoon Farewell Festival
Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate
When: August 31
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Draft Vision Board
Where: Breakin Brew Superlab, International Financial Centre (IFC), Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 66, Gurugram
When: August 31
Timing: 4pm & 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-66 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Aise Kaise Ft. Amit Tandon
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: August 31
Timing: 6pm & 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
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