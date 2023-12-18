close_game
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 19

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 18, 2023 02:34 PM IST

The day of December 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Delhi's weather is getting cold, but the cultural scene in the city remains hot! Here's proof of this as we recommend some happening events that you just can't miss today.

Catch it live on December 19
Catch it live on December 19

#ArtAttack

Artist Mamta Malhotra's paintings at this exhibition celebrate the art and architecture of Varanasi.
What: Ma – Solo Exhibition by Mamta Malhotra

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 19 to 22

Timing: 10.30am to 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Directed by K Madavane, the play Tughlaq, written by late Girish Karnad, deals with the mass displacement of the subjects of Muhammad bin Tughlaq. The people are shifted from Delhi to Daulatabad, only to be returned to the same spot, after five years.
What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2023 | Tughlaq

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: December 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Harsh Gujral's jokes are inspired from his real-life experiences.
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: Studio XO Bar, First Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: December 19

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

Musician Budh will be performing covers alongside his original music.
What: Tunes of Tuesday ft Budh

Where: Pllatos Air Bar, Pawa Presidential Plaza, C9 Market, Vasant Kunj

When: December 19

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#StepUp

Classical dancers from India, Singapore and USA will be performing at this Kathak presentation by Alaknanda Institute of Performing Arts.
What: Ekam Bharat – Meri Mati Mera Desh

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

The exhibition has a huge variety of silk and cotton sarees, pashmina shawls and stoles, among other garments.
What: Weaves of India

Where: Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg

When: December 17 to 24

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

 

 

