HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 19
The day of December 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Delhi's weather is getting cold, but the cultural scene in the city remains hot! Here's proof of this as we recommend some happening events that you just can't miss today.
#ArtAttack
What: Ma – Solo Exhibition by Mamta Malhotra
Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 19 to 22
Timing: 10.30am to 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2023 | Tughlaq
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: December 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: Studio XO Bar, First Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: December 19
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Tunes of Tuesday ft Budh
Where: Pllatos Air Bar, Pawa Presidential Plaza, C9 Market, Vasant Kunj
When: December 19
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.insider.in
#StepUp
What: Ekam Bharat – Meri Mati Mera Desh
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Weaves of India
Where: Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg
When: December 17 to 24
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)