Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 20 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, Dec 20 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Published on: Dec 20, 2025 11:38 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: All India Winter Rose Show

    Gram it: This is how Delhi woke up today! As a man bicycles amid dense fog in the morning hours, in Mayur Vihar, the talks of reduced visibility in the Capital continue. Over 100 flights were cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport amid such weather conditions. (Photo: Ravi Choudhary/PTI )
    Gram it: This is how Delhi woke up today! As a man bicycles amid dense fog in the morning hours, in Mayur Vihar, the talks of reduced visibility in the Capital continue. Over 100 flights were cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport amid such weather conditions. (Photo: Ravi Choudhary/PTI )

    Where: India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden, Satya Marg/Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri

    When: December 20 & 21

    Timing: 8am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Sri M Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh (Pink Line) and Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: The Burrah Project ft Nucleya, Prem Dhillon, Sid K, Honey Jeet, DJ Abhi

    Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (Gate 5), India Gate Circle

    When: December 20

    Timing: 2pm to 8pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Divya Kala Mela 2025

    Where: India Gate Lawns, Kartavya Path

    When: December 13 to 21

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line) & Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Virasat Shilpkar – A celebration of India’s finest heritage crafts, brought to life by 30 National Awardee artisans

    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: December 19 to 21

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #TuneIn

    What: AR Rahman Harmony of Hearts

    Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, IP Estate, ITO

    When: December 20

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: St. Petersburg New Year’s Fairytale

    Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: December 20

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Children's Book Fair

    Where: Midland Bookshop, Shop No 20 & 24, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Main Market, Block C 2, Hauz Khas

    When: December 20 to 31

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Christmas Bazaar

    Where: Caffé Cavallo, Sector 82, Greater Faridabad

    When: December 20 & 21

    Timing: 11am to 11pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Bata Chowk (Violet Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Boho Bazaar – Magical Christmas Market

    Where: JLN Stadium (Gate No 14), Pragati Vihar

    When: December 20 & 21

    Timing: Noon to 10pm

    Entry: 399- 3,999 (Tickets available here)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On December 20 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On December 20 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes