HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 20 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: All India Winter Rose Show

Where: India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden, Satya Marg/Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri

When: December 20 & 21

Timing: 8am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sri M Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh (Pink Line) and Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: The Burrah Project ft Nucleya, Prem Dhillon, Sid K, Honey Jeet, DJ Abhi

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (Gate 5), India Gate Circle

When: December 20

Timing: 2pm to 8pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#DelhiTalkies What: Divya Kala Mela 2025

Where: India Gate Lawns, Kartavya Path

When: December 13 to 21

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line) & Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack What: Virasat Shilpkar – A celebration of India’s finest heritage crafts, brought to life by 30 National Awardee artisans

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: December 19 to 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn What: AR Rahman Harmony of Hearts

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, IP Estate, ITO

When: December 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

#Staged What: St. Petersburg New Year’s Fairytale

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: December 20

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk What: Children's Book Fair

Where: Midland Bookshop, Shop No 20 & 24, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Main Market, Block C 2, Hauz Khas

When: December 20 to 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#DelhiTalkies What: Christmas Bazaar

Where: Caffé Cavallo, Sector 82, Greater Faridabad

When: December 20 & 21

Timing: 11am to 11pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bata Chowk (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree What: Boho Bazaar – Magical Christmas Market

Where: JLN Stadium (Gate No 14), Pragati Vihar

When: December 20 & 21

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: ₹399- ₹3,999 (Tickets available here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

