HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 20 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Saturday, Dec 20 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!
#DelhiTalkies
What: All India Winter Rose Show
Where: India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden, Satya Marg/Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri
When: December 20 & 21
Timing: 8am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sri M Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh (Pink Line) and Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: The Burrah Project ft Nucleya, Prem Dhillon, Sid K, Honey Jeet, DJ Abhi
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (Gate 5), India Gate Circle
When: December 20
Timing: 2pm to 8pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Divya Kala Mela 2025
Where: India Gate Lawns, Kartavya Path
When: December 13 to 21
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line) & Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Virasat Shilpkar – A celebration of India’s finest heritage crafts, brought to life by 30 National Awardee artisans
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: December 19 to 21
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: AR Rahman Harmony of Hearts
Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, IP Estate, ITO
When: December 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: St. Petersburg New Year’s Fairytale
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: December 20
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Children's Book Fair
Where: Midland Bookshop, Shop No 20 & 24, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Main Market, Block C 2, Hauz Khas
When: December 20 to 31
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Christmas Bazaar
Where: Caffé Cavallo, Sector 82, Greater Faridabad
When: December 20 & 21
Timing: 11am to 11pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Bata Chowk (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Boho Bazaar – Magical Christmas Market
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate No 14), Pragati Vihar
When: December 20 & 21
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: ₹399- ₹3,999 (Tickets available here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
