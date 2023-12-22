HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 22
The day of December 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
The second last weekend of the year is almost here. So, gear up as there's a lot to enjoy in the cultural scene of the city! Here's help at hand:
#TuneIn
What: North East Festival 2023
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar
When: December 22 to 24
Timing: 11am to 11pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2023 | With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: December 22
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: Aashadh Ka Ek Din
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: December 22
Timing: 3pm & 6.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Ramayana
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: December 21 to 26
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Untouchable by Manjeet Sarkar
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village
When: December 22
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Adaah – Contemporary Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: December 22 to 24
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free