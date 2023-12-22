close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 22

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 22

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 22, 2023 11:21 AM IST

The day of December 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

The second last weekend of the year is almost here. So, gear up as there's a lot to enjoy in the cultural scene of the city! Here's help at hand:

Catch It Live on December 22
Catch It Live on December 22

#TuneIn

Papon will perform on day 1 of the North East Festival, that has over 150 stalls offering North East cuisine and handmade products.
What: North East Festival 2023

Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar

When: December 22 to 24

Timing: 11am to 11pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

Actor Juhi Babbar Soni will take to Delhi stage to perform the play titled With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara, which narrates the story of a woman's personal and professional success and how the society sees her.
What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2023 | With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: December 22

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

The play, Aashadh Ka Ek Din will be performed by members of Pratyancha Theatre Group.
What: Aashadh Ka Ek Din

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: December 22

Timing: 3pm & 6.15pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

Artist Shuvaprasanna's paintings are displayed at this solo show.
What: Ramayana

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: December 21 to 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comic Manjit Sarkar, who calls himself as one of India's few Dalit comedians, shares his experiences of living in Naxalite areas in his stand up.
What: Untouchable by Manjeet Sarkar

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village

When: December 22

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#FleaSpree

The exhibition will feature apparel, jewellery, footwear and handbags, among other products.
What: Adaah – Contemporary Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: December 22 to 24

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

