HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 24
The day of December 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's Christmas Eve! And with festive fervour may be at an all-time high, here are some absolutely delightful cultural events to indulge in while being merry in the city:
#TuneIn
What: North East Festival 2023
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14)
When: December 22 to 24
Timing: 11am to 11pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
What: Western Music Carnival
Where: Kalagram, near Garden of Five Senses, Said-ul-Ajaib
When: December 22 to 25
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Remembering Ghalib
Where: Town Hall, Chandni Chowk to Ghalib's Haveli, Ballimaran
When: December 24, 26 &27
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk (Yellow Lines)
#Staged
What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2023 | Mahaabali
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: December 24
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: InLi Natya Utshav | Awarodh
Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, Mandi House
When: December 24
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Inside Outside
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 23 to 29
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Christmas Carnival
Where: Qutub Plaza, DLF Phase 1, Sector 26, Gurugram
When: December 23 to 25
Timing: 12pm to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Guru Dronacharya (Yellow Line)