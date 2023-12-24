close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 24

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 24

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 24, 2023 11:53 AM IST

The day of December 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's Christmas Eve! And with festive fervour may be at an all-time high, here are some absolutely delightful cultural events to indulge in while being merry in the city:

Catch it Live on December 24
Catch it Live on December 24

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

#TuneIn

Zubeen Garg performs on the final day of the North East Festival, that has over 150 stalls offering North East cuisine and handmade products.
Zubeen Garg performs on the final day of the North East Festival, that has over 150 stalls offering North East cuisine and handmade products.

What: North East Festival 2023

Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14)

When: December 22 to 24

Timing: 11am to 11pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Antariksh the band will perform at the festival, today.
Antariksh the band will perform at the festival, today.

What: Western Music Carnival

Where: Kalagram, near Garden of Five Senses, Said-ul-Ajaib

When: December 22 to 25

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

This festival paying homage to poet Mirza Ghalib will commence with a candlelight procession, followed by a Ustad Imran Khan performing his most cherished ghazals.
This festival paying homage to poet Mirza Ghalib will commence with a candlelight procession, followed by a Ustad Imran Khan performing his most cherished ghazals.

What: Remembering Ghalib

Where: Town Hall, Chandni Chowk to Ghalib's Haveli, Ballimaran

When: December 24, 26 &27

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk (Yellow Lines)

#Staged

A still from the play written by Asghar Wajahat and directed by MK Raina.
A still from the play written by Asghar Wajahat and directed by MK Raina.

What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2023 | Mahaabali

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: December 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

A still from the Assamese-language play directed by Parag Sarmah.
A still from the Assamese-language play directed by Parag Sarmah.

What: InLi Natya Utshav | Awarodh

Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, Mandi House

When: December 24

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

One of the artworks exhibited at the solo show by artist Kavita Kale.
One of the artworks exhibited at the solo show by artist Kavita Kale.

What: Inside Outside

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 23 to 29

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

The exhibition will feature Indian and western apparel, jewellery, footwear and home decor, among other products.
The exhibition will feature Indian and western apparel, jewellery, footwear and home decor, among other products.

What: Christmas Carnival

Where: Qutub Plaza, DLF Phase 1, Sector 26, Gurugram

When: December 23 to 25

Timing: 12pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Dronacharya (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.junction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out