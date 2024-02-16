 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 17 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 17

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 16, 2024 11:30 PM IST

The day of February 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It is sure weekend! From Delhi's theatres to its parks, there's some cultural programme happening in almost every corner of the city. Make the most of it with our selectively curated list for a super Saturday!

Catch It Live on February 17
Catch It Live on February 17

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

#Staged

What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Air Giants (Brazil)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 17

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.zoonga.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: 25 years of Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Siachen

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Feb 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Jo Dooba So Paar

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 17

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Song of Water ft Pt Shubhendra Rao & Saskia Rao-de Haas

Where: Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri

When: Feb 17

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kanan Gill Experience

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

When: Feb 17 & 18

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: New Delhi (Yellow & Orange Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Yuva Sumbhava

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: Feb 17 to 28

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Indo-Bangla Movie Festival | Tora's Husband

Where: Audi-II, Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg

When: Feb 16 to 18

Timing: 10.30am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#KhauDelhi

What: Basant Utsav

Where: Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place

When: Feb 14 to 18

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: 36th Garden Tourism Festival

Where: Garden of Five Senses, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib, Saket

When: February 16 to 18

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

