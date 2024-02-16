HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 17
The day of February 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It is sure weekend! From Delhi's theatres to its parks, there's some cultural programme happening in almost every corner of the city. Make the most of it with our selectively curated list for a super Saturday!
#Staged
What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Air Giants (Brazil)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 17
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.zoonga.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: 25 years of Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Siachen
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Feb 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Jo Dooba So Paar
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 17
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Song of Water ft Pt Shubhendra Rao & Saskia Rao-de Haas
Where: Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri
When: Feb 17
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kanan Gill Experience
Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate
When: Feb 17 & 18
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: New Delhi (Yellow & Orange Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Yuva Sumbhava
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: Feb 17 to 28
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Indo-Bangla Movie Festival | Tora's Husband
Where: Audi-II, Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg
When: Feb 16 to 18
Timing: 10.30am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#KhauDelhi
What: Basant Utsav
Where: Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place
When: Feb 14 to 18
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: 36th Garden Tourism Festival
Where: Garden of Five Senses, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib, Saket
When: February 16 to 18
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction