HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 19
The day of February 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Oh no, it's not a long weekend… but may be an encore? What else would you call such a long list of events that awaits you to explore Delhi's cultural scene on a Monday:
#Staged
What: 25 years of Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Spartacus
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: Feb 19
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Petrushka (Russia)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 19
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.zoonga.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Scripted Selves: Sutures of Signs and Symbols
Where: Gallery Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai
When: Jan 24 to Feb 29
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Krishna Sobti | In the light of words
Where: Lecture Hall II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: Feb 19 & 20
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Pop Folk Blues ft Michael Anderson
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: Feb 19
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Full Cover Mondays ft Neeti Palta, Srijan Kaushik & Siddharth Sudhakar
Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash Part II
When: Feb 19
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Saras Aajeevika Mela 2024
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Prakash Hospital Marg, Sector 33A, Noida
When: Feb 16 to March 4
Timing: 11am to 9.30pm
Entry: ₹30
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction