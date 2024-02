HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 19

Oh no, it's not a long weekend… but may be an encore? What else would you call such a long list of events that awaits you to explore Delhi's cultural scene on a Monday: Catch It Live on February 19

#Staged

What: 25 years of Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Spartacus

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: Feb 19

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Petrushka, performed by Novosibirsk Regional Puppet Theatre and directed by Svyatoslav Pankov, is a traditional performance that unfolds as short comic vignettes that are filled with colourful puppets and foot-tapping music.

What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Petrushka (Russia)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 19

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.zoonga.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

This solo show by Iran-based artist Zahra Yazdani has photographic works that probe the human body through the effect of distortion and layers, and are shot under orchestrated settings.

What: Scripted Selves: Sutures of Signs and Symbols

Where: Gallery Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai

When: Jan 24 to Feb 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Krishna Sobti | In the light of words

Where: Lecture Hall II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: Feb 19 & 20

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Pop Folk Blues ft Michael Anderson

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: Feb 19

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Full Cover Mondays ft Neeti Palta, Srijan Kaushik & Siddharth Sudhakar

Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash Part II

When: Feb 19

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree

Visitors check out a juice stall run by transgender persons at the ongoing Saras Aajeevika Mela in Noida, Sector 33, (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

What: Saras Aajeevika Mela 2024

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Prakash Hospital Marg, Sector 33A, Noida

When: Feb 16 to March 4

Timing: 11am to 9.30pm

Entry: ₹30

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

