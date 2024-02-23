HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 23
The day of February 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
#Staged
What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Hong Dongji & Isimi (Korea)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 23
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.zoonga.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Reminiscing Souza
Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, 8-A, Connaught Place
When: February 15 to April 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | The Winning Culture
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 23
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: 13th Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab
Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath
When: Feb 23 to 25
Timing: 3.30pm to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: CraftKatha
Where: Gandhi Darshan, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Rajghat
When: Feb 23 & 24
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Dilli Durbar 2024
Where: Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat
When: Feb 23 to 25
Timing: 1pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Unleashed ft Vipul Goyal
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: Feb 23
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14
#CineCall
What: Hum Tum
Where: SCC Open Air Cinema, Plot B, IT/ITES Park, Candor TechSpace, Sector 62, Noida
When: Feb 23
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)
