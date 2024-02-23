HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 23

#Staged What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Hong Dongji & Isimi (Korea) Catch It Live on February 23

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When: Feb 23

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.zoonga.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Reminiscing Souza

Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, 8-A, Connaught Place

When: February 15 to April 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | The Winning Culture

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 23

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: 13th Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath

When: Feb 23 to 25

Timing: 3.30pm to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: CraftKatha

Where: Gandhi Darshan, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Rajghat

When: Feb 23 & 24

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Dilli Durbar 2024

Where: Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat

When: Feb 23 to 25

Timing: 1pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Unleashed ft Vipul Goyal

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: Feb 23

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

#CineCall

What: Hum Tum

Where: SCC Open Air Cinema, Plot B, IT/ITES Park, Candor TechSpace, Sector 62, Noida

When: Feb 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction