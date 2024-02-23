 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 23 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 23

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 23

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2024 03:41 PM IST

The day of February 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

#Staged

What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Hong Dongji & Isimi (Korea)

Catch It Live on February 23
Catch It Live on February 23

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When: Feb 23

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.zoonga.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Reminiscing Souza

Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, 8-A, Connaught Place

When: February 15 to April 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | The Winning Culture

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 23

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: 13th Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath

When: Feb 23 to 25

Timing: 3.30pm to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: CraftKatha

Where: Gandhi Darshan, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Rajghat

When: Feb 23 & 24

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Dilli Durbar 2024

Where: Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat

When: Feb 23 to 25

Timing: 1pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Unleashed ft Vipul Goyal

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: Feb 23

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

#CineCall

What: Hum Tum

Where: SCC Open Air Cinema, Plot B, IT/ITES Park, Candor TechSpace, Sector 62, Noida

When: Feb 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On