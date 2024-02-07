HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 7
The day of February 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
What: 15th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Jasma Odan
Where: Sammukh, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: Feb 7
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: In Memory of Ustad Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar | Saraswati Rajagopalan (Veena) & Ustad Faiyazuddin Wasifuddin Dagar (Dhrupad)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufiyana Shaam ft Wajahat Hasan
Where: MIC Drop 2.0, M-4, South Extension II
When: Feb 7
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Trial Standup Comedy Show ft Pravit Arora
Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar
When: Feb 7
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: IHGF Delhi Fair 2024
Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida
When: Feb 6 to 7
Timing: 9am to 6pm
Entry: www.ihgfdelhifair.in
Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction