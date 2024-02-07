 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 7 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 7

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2024 10:27 AM IST

The day of February 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

What: 15th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Jasma Odan

Catch It Live on February 7

Where: Sammukh, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: Feb 7

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: In Memory of Ustad Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar | Saraswati Rajagopalan (Veena) & Ustad Faiyazuddin Wasifuddin Dagar (Dhrupad)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sufiyana Shaam ft Wajahat Hasan

Where: MIC Drop 2.0, M-4, South Extension II

When: Feb 7

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Trial Standup Comedy Show ft Pravit Arora

Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar

When: Feb 7

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar⁩⁦ (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: IHGF Delhi Fair 2024

Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida

When: Feb 6 to 7

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: www.ihgfdelhifair.in

Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Follow Us On