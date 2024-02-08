HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 9
The day of February 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Promise, we won't let you feel bored as Delhi's culture scene has quite the vibe to keep you entertained. Here's a low down to help you plan your day better:
#Staged
What: 15th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Raktapushpa
Where: Sammukh, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: Feb 9
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Sustaina India
Where: CCA Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate Hexagon
When: Feb 2 to 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Vivek Samtani Live
Where: Comedy Country, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida
When: Feb 9
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
#KhauDelhi
What: Burrp Fest
Where: JLN Stadium, Pragati Vihar
When: Feb 9 to 11
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Purnam Spring Edition
Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road
When: February 9
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Aheli Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini
When: February 8 & 9
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)