 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 9 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 9

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 9

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 08, 2024 11:30 PM IST

The day of February 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Promise, we won't let you feel bored as Delhi's culture scene has quite the vibe to keep you entertained. Here's a low down to help you plan your day better:

Catch It Live on February 9
Catch It Live on February 9

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

#Staged

What: 15th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Raktapushpa

Where: Sammukh, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: Feb 9

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

An artwork by Gaurav Jai Gupta that's displayed as part of this exhibition presented by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and the artist duo Thukral & Tagra.
An artwork by Gaurav Jai Gupta that's displayed as part of this exhibition presented by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and the artist duo Thukral & Tagra.

What: Sustaina India

Where: CCA Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate Hexagon

When: Feb 2 to 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Vivek Samtani Live

Where: Comedy Country, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida

When: Feb 9

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

#KhauDelhi

What: Burrp Fest

Where: JLN Stadium, Pragati Vihar

When: Feb 9 to 11

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

Intricate handlooms, artisanal marvels, and curated fashion statements by renowned designers and craftsperson are displayed at this exhibition.
Intricate handlooms, artisanal marvels, and curated fashion statements by renowned designers and craftsperson are displayed at this exhibition.

What: Purnam Spring Edition

Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road

When: February 9

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Aheli Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini

When: February 8 & 9

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On