HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 1 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#FleaSpree
What: 40th Annual Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar – The Art of the Indian Quilt
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: January 1 to 15
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: ₹30
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Vinod Smriti (Vinod Kumar Shukla: 1936–2025)
Where: Multipurpose Hall, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 1
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Of Land, River, and Body (Mati, Nodi, Deho) – Artworks of Ashfika Rahman
Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony
When: December 17, 2025 to January 24
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Ghazal Night ft Aakarshakh Band
Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: January 1
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Chauhan Live
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: January 1
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)