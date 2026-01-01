Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 1 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, January 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 01, 2026 12:22 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #FleaSpree

    What: 40th Annual Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar – The Art of the Indian Quilt

    Gram it: Welcome the New Year with joy and pride! Here's a glimpse of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials rehearsing for the upcoming Republic Day, at Kartavya Path. (Photo: Ravi Choudhary/PTI)
    Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

    When: January 1 to 15

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: 30

    Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Vinod Smriti (Vinod Kumar Shukla: 1936–2025)

    Where: Multipurpose Hall, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 1

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Of Land, River, and Body (Mati, Nodi, Deho) – Artworks of Ashfika Rahman

    Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony

    When: December 17, 2025 to January 24

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Ghazal Night ft Aakarshakh Band

    Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

    When: January 1

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Rajat Chauhan Live

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: January 1

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

