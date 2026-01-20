Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 20 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, January 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 12:01 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #CineCall

    Gram it: Residents' Welfare Association of Vipul Greens society in Gurugram's Sector-48, has planted around 600 trees over the past few months that has helped bring down the AQI on the premises by nearly 100 points. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times))
    Gram it: Residents' Welfare Association of Vipul Greens society in Gurugram's Sector-48, has planted around 600 trees over the past few months that has helped bring down the AQI on the premises by nearly 100 points. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times))

    What: Tribute to Dharmendra | Sholay (Director: Ramesh Sippy)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 20

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Book Discussion | Seeds of Hate: Bangladesh's extremist surge – MJ Akbar, Amb Pankaj Saran, Anirban Ganguly, Smruti Patnaik & Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury

    Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: January 20

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Lenscape Kerala -- A visual splendour of God's own country

    Where: Art Gallery, Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

    When: January 20 to 23

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Harsh Gujral Live – A StandUp Comedy Show

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: January 20

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

