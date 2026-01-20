HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 20 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

When: January 20

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

What: Book Discussion | Seeds of Hate: Bangladesh's extremist surge – MJ Akbar, Amb Pankaj Saran, Anirban Ganguly, Smruti Patnaik & Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury

Entry: Free (Register here )

When: January 20

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

What: Tribute to Dharmendra | Sholay (Director: Ramesh Sippy)

View this post on Instagram

What: Lenscape Kerala -- A visual splendour of God's own country

Where: Art Gallery, Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: January 20 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)