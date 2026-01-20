HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 20 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Tribute to Dharmendra | Sholay (Director: Ramesh Sippy)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Seeds of Hate: Bangladesh's extremist surge – MJ Akbar, Amb Pankaj Saran, Anirban Ganguly, Smruti Patnaik & Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: January 20
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Lenscape Kerala -- A visual splendour of God's own country
Where: Art Gallery, Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: January 20 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh Gujral Live – A StandUp Comedy Show
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: January 20
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)