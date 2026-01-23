HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 23 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Friday, January 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#LitTalk
What: The Nature of Togetherness: The Modern Indian Family – Mahesh Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt & Neville Tuli and Screening of Saaransh
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sammy Virji – India Tour 2026
Where: DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj
When: January 23
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Triveni Theatre Festival 2026 | The Price (Director: Shuddho Banerjee)
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: January 23
Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Voices from the Hills: Re-centring People in the Story of the Himalayas – Lalit and Anuradha Pande & Shyam Saran (chair)
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: January 23
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: January 29
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Republic Day Special Sale
Where: Holiday Inn, 39 Milestone, NH8, Sector 36, Gurugram
When: January 23 to 26
Timing: 10am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)