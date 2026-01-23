HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 23 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk Gram it: Wondering what are these cool cops demonstrating in the mobile screens? Well, these Delhi Police personnel are wearing AI-enabled smart glasses, with facial recognition technology, and exhibiting its usage. The drill was conducted as part of the Republic Day security arrangements in the Capital. (Photo: PTI)

What: The Nature of Togetherness: The Modern Indian Family – Mahesh Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt & Neville Tuli and Screening of Saaransh

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Sammy Virji – India Tour 2026

Where: DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: January 23

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#Staged What: Triveni Theatre Festival 2026 | The Price (Director: Shuddho Banerjee)

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: January 23

Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk What: Voices from the Hills: Re-centring People in the Story of the Himalayas – Lalit and Anuradha Pande & Shyam Saran (chair)

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: January 23

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: January 29

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree What: Republic Day Special Sale

Where: Holiday Inn, 39 Milestone, NH8, Sector 36, Gurugram

When: January 23 to 26

Timing: 10am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)