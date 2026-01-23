Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 23 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, January 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 23, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #LitTalk

    Gram it: Wondering what are these cool cops demonstrating in the mobile screens? Well, these Delhi Police personnel are wearing AI-enabled smart glasses, with facial recognition technology, and exhibiting its usage. The drill was conducted as part of the Republic Day security arrangements in the Capital. (Photo: PTI)
    Gram it: Wondering what are these cool cops demonstrating in the mobile screens? Well, these Delhi Police personnel are wearing AI-enabled smart glasses, with facial recognition technology, and exhibiting its usage. The drill was conducted as part of the Republic Day security arrangements in the Capital. (Photo: PTI)

    What: The Nature of Togetherness: The Modern Indian Family – Mahesh Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt & Neville Tuli and Screening of Saaransh

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 23

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sammy Virji – India Tour 2026

    Where: DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

    When: January 23

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

    #Staged

    What: Triveni Theatre Festival 2026 | The Price (Director: Shuddho Banerjee)

    Where: Triveni Kala Sangam 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: January 23

    Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Voices from the Hills: Re-centring People in the Story of the Himalayas – Lalit and Anuradha Pande & Shyam Saran (chair)

    Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: January 23

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: January 29

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Republic Day Special Sale

    Where: Holiday Inn, 39 Milestone, NH8, Sector 36, Gurugram

    When: January 23 to 26

    Timing: 10am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On January 23 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On January 23 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes