HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 27 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Bharat Parv 2026 Gram it: India Gate illuminates in Tricolour lights, marking the celebrations of 77th Republic Day, Other significant buildings in the vicinity were also lit up, and made for a sight to behold! (Photo: ANI)

Where: Front Lawns, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi

When: January 26 to 31

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: The Visual Archives of Kulwant Roy (Curator: Aditya Arya)

Where: Galerie at Museo, Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: January 20 to February 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: ₹200 - ₹300 (Click here)

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: 33rd Pandit Radha Krishna & Pandit Karta Ram Mallick National Dhrupad Samaroh | Poetry recital by Ashutosh Agnihotri; Tabla & Pakhawaj Duet by Pt Ravindra Yagval (Tabla) and Pt Mohan Shyam Sharma (Pakhawaj); Hindustani Vocal recital (Khayal) by Pt Raghunath Panshikar, accompanied by Anshul Pratap Singh (Tabla), Zakhir Dholpuri (Harmonium)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Martyrs Day 2026 | On the Relevance of Gandhi Today – Usha Ramanathan & Anil Nauriya & Justice (retired) Madan Lokur (chair)

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: January 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: January 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)