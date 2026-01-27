Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 27 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, January 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 27, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Bharat Parv 2026

    Gram it: India Gate illuminates in Tricolour lights, marking the celebrations of 77th Republic Day, Other significant buildings in the vicinity were also lit up, and made for a sight to behold! (Photo: ANI)
    Where: Front Lawns, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi

    When: January 26 to 31

    Timing: Noon to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: The Visual Archives of Kulwant Roy (Curator: Aditya Arya)

    Where: Galerie at Museo, Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: January 20 to February 8

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: 200 - 300 (Click here)

    Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: 33rd Pandit Radha Krishna & Pandit Karta Ram Mallick National Dhrupad Samaroh | Poetry recital by Ashutosh Agnihotri; Tabla & Pakhawaj Duet by Pt Ravindra Yagval (Tabla) and Pt Mohan Shyam Sharma (Pakhawaj); Hindustani Vocal recital (Khayal) by Pt Raghunath Panshikar, accompanied by Anshul Pratap Singh (Tabla), Zakhir Dholpuri (Harmonium)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 27

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Martyrs Day 2026 | On the Relevance of Gandhi Today – Usha Ramanathan & Anil Nauriya & Justice (retired) Madan Lokur (chair)

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: January 27

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: January 27

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On January 27 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
