HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 27 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Bharat Parv 2026
Where: Front Lawns, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi
When: January 26 to 31
Timing: Noon to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Visual Archives of Kulwant Roy (Curator: Aditya Arya)
Where: Galerie at Museo, Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: January 20 to February 8
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹200 - ₹300 (Click here)
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: 33rd Pandit Radha Krishna & Pandit Karta Ram Mallick National Dhrupad Samaroh | Poetry recital by Ashutosh Agnihotri; Tabla & Pakhawaj Duet by Pt Ravindra Yagval (Tabla) and Pt Mohan Shyam Sharma (Pakhawaj); Hindustani Vocal recital (Khayal) by Pt Raghunath Panshikar, accompanied by Anshul Pratap Singh (Tabla), Zakhir Dholpuri (Harmonium)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Martyrs Day 2026 | On the Relevance of Gandhi Today – Usha Ramanathan & Anil Nauriya & Justice (retired) Madan Lokur (chair)
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: January 27
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: January 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)