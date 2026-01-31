HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 31 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: SNKRHOOD – Desi Drip
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 1), Pragati Vihar
When: January 31 to February 1
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Jashn-e-Bachpan 2026 | People
Where: Meghdoot, Sangeet Natak Akademi, 35 Feroze Shah Road, Mandi House
When: January 31
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Anant Samagam – Edition 2 | A Visual Art Installation & Photo Art ft works of Samar Jodha, Jejum Gadi, Divyaman Singh, Bappaditya Biswas, Abhishek Hajela, Wolf, Jazper Jack & Anindya Sundar Basu (Curator: Yamini Telkar)
Where: Travancore Palace, New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: January 31 & February 1
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: India Art Fair Young Collectors’ Programme Edition 2026 | Mother’s Calling – A textile-led performance by Chathuri Nissansala
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: January 31
Timing: Noon to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Undisputed Breaking Championship-India Qualifier ft BBoy Flying Machine, BGirl India, BBoy Quake, BBoy Ryoga, BGirl Yuina & BGirl Mia
Where: Worldmark 1, Aerocity New Delhi
When: January 31
Timing: 11.30am to 3pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line/Orange Line)
#Staged
What: The Prophet and the Poet (Director: Vijay Padaki)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 31
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Qawwali Mehfil ft AR Rahman's KM Sufi Ensemble
Where: Talkatora Garden, President's Estate
When: January 31
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Sumukhi Suresh Live
Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: January 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)