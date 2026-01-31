Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 31 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, January 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 31, 2026 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: SNKRHOOD – Desi Drip

    Gram it: Artistes from across India have been captivating the audiences at Bharat Parv. The fest that is happening at Red Fort grounds, will end with a closing ceremony planned in the evening today. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 1), Pragati Vihar

    When: January 31 to February 1

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Jashn-e-Bachpan 2026 | People

    Where: Meghdoot, Sangeet Natak Akademi, 35 Feroze Shah Road, Mandi House

    When: January 31

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Anant Samagam – Edition 2 | A Visual Art Installation & Photo Art ft works of Samar Jodha, Jejum Gadi, Divyaman Singh, Bappaditya Biswas, Abhishek Hajela, Wolf, Jazper Jack & Anindya Sundar Basu (Curator: Yamini Telkar)

    Where: Travancore Palace, New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

    When: January 31 & February 1

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: India Art Fair Young Collectors’ Programme Edition 2026 | Mother’s Calling – A textile-led performance by Chathuri Nissansala

    Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: January 31

    Timing: Noon to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Undisputed Breaking Championship-India Qualifier ft BBoy Flying Machine, BGirl India, BBoy Quake, BBoy Ryoga, BGirl Yuina & BGirl Mia

    Where: Worldmark 1, Aerocity New Delhi

    When: January 31

    Timing: 11.30am to 3pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line/Orange Line)

    #Staged

    What: The Prophet and the Poet (Director: Vijay Padaki)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 31

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sufi Qawwali Mehfil ft AR Rahman's KM Sufi Ensemble

    Where: Talkatora Garden, President's Estate

    When: January 31

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Sumukhi Suresh Live

    Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

    When: January 31

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

