HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 31 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 1), Pragati Vihar

When: January 31 to February 1

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Jashn-e-Bachpan 2026 | People

Where: Meghdoot, Sangeet Natak Akademi, 35 Feroze Shah Road, Mandi House

When: January 31

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

What: Anant Samagam – Edition 2 | A Visual Art Installation & Photo Art ft works of Samar Jodha, Jejum Gadi, Divyaman Singh, Bappaditya Biswas, Abhishek Hajela, Wolf, Jazper Jack & Anindya Sundar Basu (Curator: Yamini Telkar)

Where: Travancore Palace, New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: January 31 & February 1

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: India Art Fair Young Collectors’ Programme Edition 2026 | Mother’s Calling – A textile-led performance by Chathuri Nissansala

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: January 31

Timing: Noon to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Where: Worldmark 1, Aerocity New Delhi

When: January 31

Timing: 11.30am to 3pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line/Orange Line)

#Staged

What: The Prophet and the Poet (Director: Vijay Padaki)