HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 3

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 02, 2024 11:59 PM IST

The day of March 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

Not all the frolic is happening in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which is the venue of pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Some of the fun is also making Delhi a must visit, this Sunday! Here's why we say so:

#ArtAttack

What: Hues & Scapes

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: March 3 to 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Musical Concert ft Javed Ali

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: March 3

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free (Nursery Entry 50)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Sherlock Holmes & The Speckled Band

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B Baba Kharak Singh Road

When: March 3

Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Guzarish ft Arunangshu Chaudhury (Tabla) & Dhruv Bedi (Sitar & Surbahar)

Where: The Trialogue Studio, E-300, Greater Kailash I

When: March 3

Timing: 3pm & 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Pop-Up Store

Where: Punjabi Bagh Club, Ring Road, Punjabi Bagh West

When: March 3

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Green & Pink Lines)

