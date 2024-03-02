HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 3
The day of March 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
Not all the frolic is happening in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which is the venue of pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Some of the fun is also making Delhi a must visit, this Sunday! Here's why we say so:
#ArtAttack
What: Hues & Scapes
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: March 3 to 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Musical Concert ft Javed Ali
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: March 3
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free (Nursery Entry ₹50)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Sherlock Holmes & The Speckled Band
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B Baba Kharak Singh Road
When: March 3
Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Guzarish ft Arunangshu Chaudhury (Tabla) & Dhruv Bedi (Sitar & Surbahar)
Where: The Trialogue Studio, E-300, Greater Kailash I
When: March 3
Timing: 3pm & 5.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Pop-Up Store
Where: Punjabi Bagh Club, Ring Road, Punjabi Bagh West
When: March 3
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Green & Pink Lines)
