HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Monday, March 16 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF) | Lepes (Director: Rayell Abad Guangorena)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 16
Timing: 2pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Root Chetna – A Celebration of Traditional Music & Healthcare Together ft Pt Kumar Bose, Pt Debojyoti Bose & Rohen Bose
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: March 16
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Frames of Eternity – The Monochrome Chronicles of Roshan Lal Chopra: A Retrospective Photo Exhibition (Curator: Ravi Chopra & Shobhana Radhakrishna)
Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: March 8 to 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Understanding Gulf Migration Through Fiction, Cinema and Cultural Networks – Discussants: Md Shafeeq Karinkurayil, Ratheesh Radhakrishnan, Ratheesh Kumar, Sebastian Thejus Cherian & Moderator: Vijayalakshmi Rao
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: March 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Inder Sahani & Friends – A StandUp Comedy Show
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: March 16
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: North East Crafts Bazaar 2026
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: March 16 to 31
Timing: 10.30am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction