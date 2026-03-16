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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Monday, March 16 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, March 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Mar 16, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #CineCall

    What: Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF) | Lepes (Director: Rayell Abad Guangorena)

    Gram it: Visitors at Safdarjung Tomb soak up the orange hues of the sunset sky at sunset. On Sunday, Delhiites woke up to light rain and thunderstorms in several party' of the city. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)
    Gram it: Visitors at Safdarjung Tomb soak up the orange hues of the sunset sky at sunset. On Sunday, Delhiites woke up to light rain and thunderstorms in several party' of the city. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 16

    Timing: 2pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Root Chetna – A Celebration of Traditional Music & Healthcare Together ft Pt Kumar Bose, Pt Debojyoti Bose & Rohen Bose

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: March 16

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Frames of Eternity – The Monochrome Chronicles of Roshan Lal Chopra: A Retrospective Photo Exhibition (Curator: Ravi Chopra & Shobhana Radhakrishna)

    Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: March 8 to 17

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Understanding Gulf Migration Through Fiction, Cinema and Cultural Networks – Discussants: Md Shafeeq Karinkurayil, Ratheesh Radhakrishnan, Ratheesh Kumar, Sebastian Thejus Cherian & Moderator: Vijayalakshmi Rao

    Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: March 16

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Inder Sahani & Friends – A StandUp Comedy Show

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: March 16

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: North East Crafts Bazaar 2026

    Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

    When: March 16 to 31

    Timing: 10.30am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Monday, March 16 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Monday, March 16 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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