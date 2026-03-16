HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Monday, March 16 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall What: Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF) | Lepes (Director: Rayell Abad Guangorena) Gram it: Visitors at Safdarjung Tomb soak up the orange hues of the sunset sky at sunset. On Sunday, Delhiites woke up to light rain and thunderstorms in several party' of the city. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 16

Timing: 2pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Root Chetna – A Celebration of Traditional Music & Healthcare Together ft Pt Kumar Bose, Pt Debojyoti Bose & Rohen Bose

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: March 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack What: Frames of Eternity – The Monochrome Chronicles of Roshan Lal Chopra: A Retrospective Photo Exhibition (Curator: Ravi Chopra & Shobhana Radhakrishna)

Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: March 8 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Understanding Gulf Migration Through Fiction, Cinema and Cultural Networks – Discussants: Md Shafeeq Karinkurayil, Ratheesh Radhakrishnan, Ratheesh Kumar, Sebastian Thejus Cherian & Moderator: Vijayalakshmi Rao

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: March 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Inder Sahani & Friends – A StandUp Comedy Show

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: March 16

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree What: North East Crafts Bazaar 2026

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

When: March 16 to 31

Timing: 10.30am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

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