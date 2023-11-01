News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 2

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 2

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 01, 2023 09:52 PM IST

The day of November 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Even if it's just Thursday, let the weekend vibe kick in by checking out these events in Delhi-NCR:

Catch It Live on November 2
Catch It Live on November 2

#ArtAttack

This exhibition is organised in collaboration with The Connemara Public Library, Chennai.
What: A People's Library – Celebrating the Connemara Public Library

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 27 to November 2

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Delhi-based Sairaah is all set to enthral Gurugrammers today.
What: Sairaah Performing Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 2

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

This experimental play draws its storyline from the epic poetry and stories of KB Siddaiah’s selected writings.
What: IIC Experience – A Festival of the Arts | Daklakatha Devikavya

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 2

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#StepUp

Biltu Sarkar Performing Art Foundation has curated this event in the honour of late Pandit Birju Maharaj.
What: Nrityakaar'23

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: November 2

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

Starring Marilyn Monroe, this film is a 1959 American crime comedy directed, produced and co-written by Billy Wilder,
What: IIC Experience – A Festival of the Arts | Some Like it Hot

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 2

Timing: 3.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#LitTalk

This event will have a panel discussion featuring historian Romila Thapar, Spanish translator and littérateur Oscar Pujol, and author Ramin Jahanbegloo.
What: 125th Anniversary Celebration of Zola's 'J'Accuse

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: November 2

Timing: 5.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

