HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 13
The day of October 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's Friday! And if you think that HT City Unwind (last weekend) left you wanting for more then head to HT City's Friday Jam today. Here's how you can jazz up the rest of the day:
#TuneIn
What: HT City's Friday Jam ft Lakhwinder Wadali
Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
When: October 13
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
Entry: Free
#ArtAttack
What: The Chintz Story
Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave
When: October 12 to November 24
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Ab Hai Apki Bari ft Inder Sahani
Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar
When: October 13
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Kummatty (The Bogeyman)
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 13
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Valerie Kanti Fernando
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: October 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: April Cornell
Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: October 12 to 14
Timing: 10am to 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free