News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 17

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 17

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 16, 2023 06:21 PM IST

The day of October 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Reveling in the vibe of Navratri? But before you head for your garba night, here's where you can enjoy your Tuesday:

Catch It Live on October 17
Catch It Live on October 17

#ArtAttack

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
Artist Jaiprakash's acrylic on canvas works are part of this exhibition.
Artist Jaiprakash's acrylic on canvas works are part of this exhibition.

What: Anvarat

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road

When: October 11 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Delhi-based guitarists Xavier Jara and Madhavan Somanat will be performing at tonight.
Delhi-based guitarists Xavier Jara and Madhavan Somanat will be performing at tonight.

What: Classical Guitar Concert ft Xavier Jara & Madhavan Somanat

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 17

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Stand-up comedians Inder Sahani and Badal Sharma will tickle your funny bone today evening.
Stand-up comedians Inder Sahani and Badal Sharma will tickle your funny bone today evening.

What: Din Dyaahde Chutkule ft Inder & Badal

Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar

When: October 17

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Thelma & Louise is a 1991 adventure road drama directed by Ridley Scott and written by Callie Khouri.
Thelma & Louise is a 1991 adventure road drama directed by Ridley Scott and written by Callie Khouri.

What: Thelma & Louise

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 17

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

#FleaSpree

Handcrafted clothing for women and men by designer Farida Gupta is displayed at this lifestyle exhibition.
Handcrafted clothing for women and men by designer Farida Gupta is displayed at this lifestyle exhibition.

What: Farida Gupta Delhi Exhibition

Where: The Royal Park Hall, Near Post Office, Greater Kailash II

When: October 16 and 17

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out