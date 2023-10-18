News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 18

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 18

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 18, 2023 08:33 AM IST

The day of October 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Planning a mid-week rendezvous? Here's how you can make it exciting with a pinch of culture to your Wednesday:

#ArtAttack

Arpitha Reddy’s mural-style paintings are displayed at this exhibition.
What: Vishwatma | Arpitha Reddy’s Mural-Style Paintings

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 18 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

DJ Jugni is famous for his remake of Imran Khan's Bewafa.
What: Whimsical Wednesday ft DJ Jugni

Where: Diablo, H-05, 12, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

When: October 18

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Vijay Yadav & Friends is a stand-up comedy show where Vijay hosts a slew of talent from the local comedy circuit.
What: Vijay Yadav & Friends

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14 Dwarka

When: October 18

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Belle de Jour is a 1967 French psychological drama film directed by Luis Buñuel,
What: Belle de Jour

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: October 18

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow & Blue Lines)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Brides and bridesmaids must hurry up and head to this event at The Westin Gurgaon.
What: Wedding Asia

Where: The Westin Gurgaon, 1 Mg Road, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 18

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: MG Road (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

 

#LitTalk

This event will have a book discussion about Damodara Mishra’s Hanumannataka translated by A.N.D. Haksar.
What: Hanuman Drama

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 18

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

