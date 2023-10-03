HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 3
The day of October 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's just the second day of the week and there's already a lot happening in the culture scene. Here's what you must not miss:
#ArtAttack
What: E-Auction of PM Mementos
Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, Shershah Road
When: October 2 to 31
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Violet and Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Khufiya
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When : October 3
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
#FleaSpree
What: Tarannum Choir Concert
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 3
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Never Have I Ever ft Swati Sachdeva
Where: Summer House Cafe, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas
When: October 3
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Suta Bazaar Delhi
Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Lane, Mandi House
When: October 1 to 3
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com