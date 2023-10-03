News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 3

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 3

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 03, 2023 09:15 AM IST

The day of October 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's just the second day of the week and there's already a lot happening in the culture scene. Here's what you must not miss:

#ArtAttack

The bidding for the Mysore Peta at the e-auction starts at ₹70,200.
This choir group has singers and musicians aged 8 to 80 years.
What: E-Auction of PM Mementos

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, Shershah Road

When: October 2 to 31

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Violet and Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Khufiya

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When : October 3

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

#FleaSpree

What: Tarannum Choir Concert

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 3

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Swati Sachdeva has performed her most famous set titled So Rude of Me, in Dublin and London as well.
What: Never Have I Ever ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Summer House Cafe, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: October 3

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this movie stars Bollywood actors Tabu, Ali Fazal (left) and Wamiqa Gabbi (right).
This Chanderi saree is made of pure silk and zari, and embellished with dainty embroidered lace.
What: Suta Bazaar Delhi

Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Lane, Mandi House

When: October 1 to 3

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

