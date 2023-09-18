News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 18

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 18

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 18, 2023 12:09 AM IST

The day of September 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Another Monday that leaves you with the blues? Well, we've got just the right cure for it! Get injected with a dose of culture at these choicest events happening around the city:

#JustForLaughs

Swati Sachdeva has performed the set titled So Rude of Me, in Dublin and London as well.
What: So Rude of Me ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: September 18

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Nayana Kanodia's artwork is part of the exhibition, The Collectibles II.
What: The Collectibles II

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 15 to 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Santosh Nahar is known to present Hindustani style of classical music on violin.
What: Violin Recital ft Santosh Nahar

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 18

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

This movie revolves around an advertising professional (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and a political heiress (Bhumi Pednekar), whose lives are upended by a viral social media rumour.
What: Afwaah

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 18

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

