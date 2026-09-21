HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 21 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: The City as a Museum – Delhi Edition 2 | Mobile library installation – Hear the stories of Khirkee alongside witnessing the magic of books
Where: Khirkee Extension, Malviya Nagar
When: September 21 to 23
Timing: 5pm to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) & Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: TERI-IHC Lecture Series | Beyond Tailpipe: Electric Mobility at the Intersection of Air Quality and Energy Security (Discussants: KG Suresh, Vibha Dhawan, Anumita Roychowdhury, Anirudh Arun, Naveen Gupta, Sanjay Seth (moderator)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Divyanshu Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: September 21
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion Group | What the Shadow Said – Sukrita Paul Kumar (chair) (Discussants: Rumki Basu, Bindiya Bedi Charan Noronhna & K Jayakumar)
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: September 21
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Kanha Kamboj Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 21
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Dastkar Nature 2026
Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur
When: September 10 to 21
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Stations: Chhatarpur & Qutub Minar (Yellow Line)
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