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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 21 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Monday, September 21 promises lots of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan the day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Sep 21, 2026, 10:21:57 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#ArtAttack

Gram it: Devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha before immersing an idol in the Yamuna river, on Sunday. The ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations have taken over the city with much fervour. (Photo: Hemant Rawat/ANI)
Gram it: Devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha before immersing an idol in the Yamuna river, on Sunday. The ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations have taken over the city with much fervour. (Photo: Hemant Rawat/ANI)

What: The City as a Museum – Delhi Edition 2 | Mobile library installation – Hear the stories of Khirkee alongside witnessing the magic of books

Where: Khirkee Extension, Malviya Nagar

When: September 21 to 23

Timing: 5pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) & Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: TERI-IHC Lecture Series | Beyond Tailpipe: Electric Mobility at the Intersection of Air Quality and Energy Security (Discussants: KG Suresh, Vibha Dhawan, Anumita Roychowdhury, Anirudh Arun, Naveen Gupta, Sanjay Seth (moderator)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Divyanshu Live

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: September 21

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion Group | What the Shadow Said – Sukrita Paul Kumar (chair) (Discussants: Rumki Basu, Bindiya Bedi Charan Noronhna & K Jayakumar)

When: September 21

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Kanha Kamboj Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 21

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Dastkar Nature 2026

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

When: September 10 to 21

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Stations: Chhatarpur & Qutub Minar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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