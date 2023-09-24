HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 24

What: Trevor Noah – Off The Record Tour Catch It Live on September 24

Where: Weightlifting Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadiu, Pragati Vihar (Entry from Gate No 19 and 20)

When: September 24

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

The 60×60 inch oil on canvas painting by Sanjay Bhattacharya who is known for creating geometrical illusions in his art.

If you're reading this post then in all likelihood you too have not been invited to #parineetichopra & #raghavchadha wedding aka #RagNeeti in #Udaipur. But don't let that ruin your Sunday as you are most welcome to attend some other happening events in #Delhi today!

#JustForLaughs

What: Talking Geometry

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 22 to 27

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Teri Miko is a Bengaluru-based music producer and DJ.

What: Sunburn ft Teri Miko

Where: F Bar and Lounge, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

When: September 24

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Directed by actor-director Lillete Dubey, Gauhar is a fascinating story of one of India's first mass media superstars, Gauhar Jaan.

What: Gauhar

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: September 24

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada paying homage to the ever so stylish Elvis Presley in an outfit by Sarah & Sandeep.

What: Bridal Asia A/W'23

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III

When: September 24

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

Emmy award-winning TV host and comedian Trevor Noah is bringing his highly-anticipated 'Off The Record' Tour to Delhi.