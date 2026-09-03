HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 3, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Tokyo Before / After
Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, Sher Shah Road, India Gate
When: September 3 to 19
Timing: 10am to 6pm (Tuesday to Friday) | 11am to 8pm (Saturday & Sunday) | Closed on Mondays
Entry: ₹20 (Venue Fee)
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Shruti Samvaad: Hindustani Classical Music Ft. Dr Shruti Jauhari (Vocals), Ajay Kulkarni (Tabla) & Kshitij Singh (Harmonium)
Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra – Krishna Dance Drama
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: September 2 to 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Your Silent Love: Poems by Seema Jain – Discussants: Malashri Lal, Dr Lakshmi Kannan, Satbir Chadha, Swati Pal, and Seema Jain
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: September 3
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Bad Drawing Party
Where: Chaayos Cafe, F-14/15, Mezzanine Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)
When: September 3
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Inder Sahani & Friends Ft. Inder Sahani
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: September 3
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
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