News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 9

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 9

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 09, 2023 12:11 AM IST

The day of September 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Delhi is busy witnessing G20 Summit, but trust us it's not a lockdown for those of you wanting to revel in the weekend vibe! Check out all the cool events that you can attend this Saturday:

Catch It Live on September 9
Catch It Live on September 9

#TuneIn

AIR - An Ivory Region is open on all days during the G20 Summit.
AIR - An Ivory Region is open on all days during the G20 Summit.

What: Jazzy Jukebox ft Mohit Oberoi

Where: AIR - An Ivory Region, III Floor, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh

When: September 9

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink Line)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

Art exhibition, Very Small Feelings, unveils archival gems of Hong Kong-based artist Ha Bik Chuen.
Art exhibition, Very Small Feelings, unveils archival gems of Hong Kong-based artist Ha Bik Chuen.

What: Very Small Feelings

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, District Centre, Saket

When: July 4 to September 20

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Trivia: Akanksha Sharma is the voice behind the animated Manga character, Shin-chan.
Trivia: Akanksha Sharma is the voice behind the animated Manga character, Shin-chan.

What: Sharma Ji Ki Beti ft Akanksha Sharma

Where: Laughter Nation, 9A, II Floor, Hauz Khas Village

When: September 9

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Catch The Fusion Art Collective perform live at Apparel House in Gurugram
Catch The Fusion Art Collective perform live at Apparel House in Gurugram

What: Rooh Alraqs – A Belly Dance Fusion Production

Where: Apparel House Epicentre, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: September 9

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.townscript.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out