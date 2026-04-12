HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Sunday, April 12 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: International Pet's Day Delhi ’26 |

Where: Pullman, New Delhi Aerocity

When: April 12

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.petfed.org

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Orange Line)

What: Bharatanatyam Arangetram ft Smiti Iyer (Disciple of Guru Rajeshwari Menon)

Where: Karthiayani Socio Cultural Complex, Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple, Pocket - 3, Mayur Vihar Phase 1

When: April 12

Timing: 9.45am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar I (Blue & Pink Lines)

What: Staged Realities – Artworks by Nayanaa Kanodia (Curator: Archana Khare-Ghose)

Where: CCA Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: April 11 to 20

Timing: 1am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Bhim Jyoti Utsav 2026 – Qawwalis, street plays, folk music, and more