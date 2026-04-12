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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Sunday, April 12 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, April 12 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art, culture and nightlife. Read on to know what HT City Delhi Junction recommends you!

    Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 9:30 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: International Pet's Day Delhi ’26 |

    Gram it: This life-size installation of two tourists depicts the joy that is spreading ever since the Noida International Airport has been announced as ready for operations. While the place awaits the Airport Security Programme, in Greater Noida, here's an outside view for you to see how to the place looks! (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)
    Gram it: This life-size installation of two tourists depicts the joy that is spreading ever since the Noida International Airport has been announced as ready for operations. While the place awaits the Airport Security Programme, in Greater Noida, here's an outside view for you to see how to the place looks! (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

    Where: Pullman, New Delhi Aerocity

    When: April 12

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: www.petfed.org

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Orange Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Bharatanatyam Arangetram ft Smiti Iyer (Disciple of Guru Rajeshwari Menon)

    Where: Karthiayani Socio Cultural Complex, Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple, Pocket - 3, Mayur Vihar Phase 1

    When: April 12

    Timing: 9.45am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar I (Blue & Pink Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Staged Realities – Artworks by Nayanaa Kanodia (Curator: Archana Khare-Ghose)

    Where: CCA Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: April 11 to 20

    Timing: 1am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Bhim Jyoti Utsav 2026 – Qawwalis, street plays, folk music, and more

    Where: Kartavya Path, India Gate

    When: April 10 to 14

    Timing:

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

    #BiteStop

    What: Ethiopian Easter (Fasika)

    Where: Ethiopian Cultural Centre, 7/50 G, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri

    When: April 12

    Timing: Noon to 6pm

    Entry: Free (RSVP: +91 7428 077 338 / +91 7428 077 339)

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Bihu Workshop (Conductor: Madhusmita Borah Buragohain)

    Where: Srimanta Sankaradeva Bhawan, A-14B, Satsang Vihar Marg, Block A, Qutab Institutional Area

    When: April 12

    Timing: 10.30am to 1.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: RK Puram (Magenta Line) & Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Main Tenu Phir Milangi

    Where: NCUI Auditorium, & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg,

    When: April 12

    Timing: 4.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Heritage India Tour ft Satinder Sartaaj

    Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: April 12

    Timing: 4.30pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: April 12

    Timing: 5.35pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Sunday, April 12 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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