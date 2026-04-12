HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Sunday, April 12 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: International Pet's Day Delhi ’26 |
Where: Pullman, New Delhi Aerocity
When: April 12
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: www.petfed.org
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Orange Line)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Arangetram ft Smiti Iyer (Disciple of Guru Rajeshwari Menon)
Where: Karthiayani Socio Cultural Complex, Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple, Pocket - 3, Mayur Vihar Phase 1
When: April 12
Timing: 9.45am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar I (Blue & Pink Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Staged Realities – Artworks by Nayanaa Kanodia (Curator: Archana Khare-Ghose)
Where: CCA Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: April 11 to 20
Timing: 1am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Bhim Jyoti Utsav 2026 – Qawwalis, street plays, folk music, and more
Where: Kartavya Path, India Gate
When: April 10 to 14
Timing:
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)
#BiteStop
What: Ethiopian Easter (Fasika)
Where: Ethiopian Cultural Centre, 7/50 G, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: April 12
Timing: Noon to 6pm
Entry: Free (RSVP: +91 7428 077 338 / +91 7428 077 339)
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Bihu Workshop (Conductor: Madhusmita Borah Buragohain)
Where: Srimanta Sankaradeva Bhawan, A-14B, Satsang Vihar Marg, Block A, Qutab Institutional Area
When: April 12
Timing: 10.30am to 1.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: RK Puram (Magenta Line) & Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#Staged
What: Main Tenu Phir Milangi
Where: NCUI Auditorium, & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg,
When: April 12
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Heritage India Tour ft Satinder Sartaaj
Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: April 12
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: April 12
Timing: 5.35pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
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