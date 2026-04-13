HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Sunday, April 13 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: Delhiites, brace yourself to witness hot weather this week as the temperature is likely to reach 40°C by April 15. Here's how young visitors at the Red Fort are taking shade the umbrellas while fulfilling their wander lust on a sunny afternoon in Delhi.(Photo: Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

What: Continuum (Curator: Gauri Minocha)

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Where: The Art Hub Gallery, B-5/7, DLF Phase 1, Gurugram

When: April 12 to May 1

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Architecture Matters Series | Building Craft Practices by Ananya Bhattacharya

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Lie Hard – A Comedy Game Show by Gaurav Kapoor

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: April 13

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Satyagiri – The Summer Diaries

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: April 13 to 16 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: April 13 to 16 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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