HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Sunday, April 13 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Monday, April 13 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art, culture and nightlife. Read on to know what HT City Delhi Junction recommends you!
#ArtAttack
What: Continuum (Curator: Gauri Minocha)
Where: The Art Hub Gallery, B-5/7, DLF Phase 1, Gurugram
When: April 12 to May 1
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Architecture Matters Series | Building Craft Practices by Ananya Bhattacharya
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Lie Hard – A Comedy Game Show by Gaurav Kapoor
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: April 13
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Satyagiri – The Summer Diaries
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
When: April 13 to 16{{/usCountry}}
When: April 13 to 16{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines){{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}