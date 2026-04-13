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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Sunday, April 13 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Monday, April 13 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art, culture and nightlife. Read on to know what HT City Delhi Junction recommends you!

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 12:11 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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#ArtAttack

Gram it: Delhiites, brace yourself to witness hot weather this week as the temperature is likely to reach 40°C by April 15. Here's how young visitors at the Red Fort are taking shade the umbrellas while fulfilling their wander lust on a sunny afternoon in Delhi.(Photo: Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

What: Continuum (Curator: Gauri Minocha)

Where: The Art Hub Gallery, B-5/7, DLF Phase 1, Gurugram

When: April 12 to May 1

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Architecture Matters Series | Building Craft Practices by Ananya Bhattacharya

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Lie Hard – A Comedy Game Show by Gaurav Kapoor

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: April 13

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Satyagiri – The Summer Diaries

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Sunday, April 13 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Sunday, April 13 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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