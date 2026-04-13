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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Sunday, April 13 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, April 13 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art, culture and nightlife. Read on to know what HT City Delhi Junction recommends you!

    Published on: Apr 13, 2026 12:11 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: Continuum (Curator: Gauri Minocha)

    Gram it: Delhiites, brace yourself to witness hot weather this week as the temperature is likely to reach 40°C by April 15. Here's how young visitors at the Red Fort are taking shade the umbrellas while fulfilling their wander lust on a sunny afternoon in Delhi. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
    Gram it: Delhiites, brace yourself to witness hot weather this week as the temperature is likely to reach 40°C by April 15. Here's how young visitors at the Red Fort are taking shade the umbrellas while fulfilling their wander lust on a sunny afternoon in Delhi. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

    Where: The Art Hub Gallery, B-5/7, DLF Phase 1, Gurugram

    When: April 12 to May 1

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Architecture Matters Series | Building Craft Practices by Ananya Bhattacharya

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: April 13

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Lie Hard – A Comedy Game Show by Gaurav Kapoor

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: April 13

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Satyagiri – The Summer Diaries

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House

    When: April 13 to 16

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Sunday, April 13 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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