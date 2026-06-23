HTCity Special | Fire hazard: Is your electronic door lock as smart as it looks?  

Unlocking doors with fingerprints or tapping a cards on screen is a technology that came with convenience like any other machinery. But, with more reports of fire incidents of late, the question arises: what happens smart systems lock automatically during an emergency? Be it the recent fire at a commercial complex in Lucknow’s Aliganj — that has claimed 15 lives — or the one at the bed and breakfast in Delhi’s Hauz Rani Market earlier this month — which led to 23 deaths and several injured — the investigations show how biometric auto-lock system on the main gate led to trapping of occupants inside.

Electronic door locks are emerging as a critical factor in disabling escape, especially during the recent fire incidents that have been reported across India. (Photo: AI Generated (For representational purpose only))

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This isn’t all, earlier this in January, a devastating fire in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) also claimed the lives of eight members of the same family, and raised concerns around digital and sensor-based door locks that allegedly shut down during the emergency and prevented escape. Does this mean that the now common electronic locks in homes, apartments and commercial spaces are a fire safety hazard? “Yes, electronic door locks at homes are at risk of jamming during fires, similar to what happens in vehicles. What is happening in cars is now being replicated by people in their homes as well. Any device that can trap us during a fire needs careful consideration,” says an official from Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

A key safety feature in any locking system is a fail-safe mechanism — a design where a failure automatically puts the system into a safe condition, allowing people to exit. The DFS official adds, “Any mechanical or magnetic lock, including electromagnetic locks used for access control, must have a fail-safe mechanism. In a fail-safe mode, whenever the system fails, it should always guarantee your safety. You should always be able to open it. There must be a provision — a manual override option that says ‘Push to open’. One must ensure that the lock has a manual override that functions even if the electric locking system dies.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, people often compromise on safety while choosing cheaper alternatives shares Mohd Aslam from EHS Circle India, a training institute for fire and industrial safety,“Usually, people do not want to invest in good-quality door locks and instead look for cheaper options. So, whenever the power goes out or a fire breaks out, most of these locks stop working because they do not have any mechanism to override them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, people often compromise on safety while choosing cheaper alternatives shares Mohd Aslam from EHS Circle India, a training institute for fire and industrial safety,“Usually, people do not want to invest in good-quality door locks and instead look for cheaper options. So, whenever the power goes out or a fire breaks out, most of these locks stop working because they do not have any mechanism to override them.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Drawing a parallel with vehicles, experts say that remote-operated locking systems can also become a problem during emergencies. “For cars, people install locks that work through remotes. These are among the first things to stop working when there is a failure. They are not fail-safe. You need to keep a tool ready to break them, like a hammer or an emergency tool,” says the DFS official. His advice is simple: people should regularly think about their escape plan. DFS officer adds,“If everyone asks themselves — ‘If a fire or an emergency happens right where I am sitting, how will I get out?’ — they will always be prepared,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drawing a parallel with vehicles, experts say that remote-operated locking systems can also become a problem during emergencies. “For cars, people install locks that work through remotes. These are among the first things to stop working when there is a failure. They are not fail-safe. You need to keep a tool ready to break them, like a hammer or an emergency tool,” says the DFS official. His advice is simple: people should regularly think about their escape plan. DFS officer adds,“If everyone asks themselves — ‘If a fire or an emergency happens right where I am sitting, how will I get out?’ — they will always be prepared,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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What to check before installing a smart lock?

Sellers of electronic locks say queries related to these have increased after the recent fire incidents, with customers now questioning whether smart locks are reliable during emergencies. Amit from Total Security Solutions in Lajpat Nagar, says, “Smart locks are safe if people choose the right model. We generally advise customers against buying locks that depend on just one access method whether it is only a fingerprint scanner, or a mobile app or a keypad. In an emergency, you need multiple ways to operate the lock.”

An ideal smart lock should have multiple backup options including: Fingerprint access, PIN keypad access, RFID card access, Mechanical key override, Manual release from inside, “During a fire, extreme heat can affect electronics, batteries and even the door itself. So the more backup options available, the better it is,” adds Amit, pointing out that the condition of the door plays an important role, too. “Agar aapka darwaza hi vikrit (warped) hai, toh chahe electronic lock ho ya mechanic, both will get jammed in case of an emergency. That is why it’s important to fix such doors seeking a carpenter’s help, and keep these in good condition always.”

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There’s also the emergency power backup in premium smart locks, which is an important feature to tick mark, says a security expert from Vigil Security Systems in Patparganj (IP Extension), adding, “These systems usually come with external power terminals, such as USB-C ports or 9V battery contact points, allowing users to temporarily power the lock using a power bank or external battery when internal batteries are exhausted. This implies that one should not buy an electronic lock based only on convenience features or the look and feel of it. We must check the safety features first.”

Insisting that buyers should prioritise emergency features over convenience, another security expert from Vigil Security Systems, informs, “A manual thumb turn is one of the most important features. It’s a physical knob or lever fitted on the inside of the door that allows users to unlock it without electricity, an app or any electronic function. A mechanical key override acts as another layer of protection. It allows the user to unlock the door using a traditional key if fingerprint scanners, apps or keypads failures.”

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What to do if an electronic door lock gets sealed during a fire?

1. Know the fire exit plan beforehand. In case of an emergency, prioritise escape over troubleshooting. Do not spend critical time trying multiple digital functions during an emergency.

2. Avoid applying force on the door or lock, in panic. Pushing, kicking or applying excessive pressure can damage or freeze the locking mechanism completely, thus making escape harder. Any efforts to forcefully break open the lock, or damage it with a tool, could result in self harm.

3. Understand how your door lock works manually, and ensure every family member is aware of how to operate it if the battery dies. Try the manual release option first; using the inside thumb-turn, lever or manual override if your lock has one.

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4. Always keep the door’s manual key handy, especially if your smart lock has a traditional key cylinder as a backup.

6. Try emergency power support by connect a power bank or external battery to the emergency charging point (if available) to temporarily restart the lock, if the issue is a dead battery.

7. Check if it’s just the door that is stuck. A warped, swollen or misaligned door might not open even if the lock is working.

8. Keep emergency escape tools accessible for situations like when a vehicle’s electronic locking system stops working.

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