ISSF World Championships 2025| World Champion shooter Samrat Rana: Whatever I achieve, is for my father

“When I was firing my last shot, I didn’t think about winning or who I was competing against... There was a calmness within me; I was not feeling any pressure. I made myself think this was just another practice session at my academy in Karnal,” he tells us, adding, “I realised what it was when I won gold. And that’s when I was told I made history. I still can’t really believe what I’ve achieved!”

To win a medal in your very first international appearance is every athlete’s dream. But to make history while at it is a whole other story — one accomplished by shooter Samrat Rana on Monday (November 10). Hailing from Haryana’s Karnal, he stunned the world with a thrilling final shot to beat the undefeated six-time World Cup gold medallist Hu Kai of China. Rana has also become the first Indian ever to win a senior individual world title in an Olympic pistol event by clinching the Men’s 10m air pistol gold at the ISSF World Championships 2025 in Cairo (Egypt).

My father, Ashok Rana, has been a passionate shooter all his life. He built a one-lane makeshift range in our rented house, and we started training using wooden boxes to practice

Shooting is a sport that demands expensive equipment, elite facilities and years of structured training. But for the 20-year-old who first competed professionally in 2018, it all began at home. “My father, Ashok Rana, has been a passionate shooter all his life. He built a one-lane makeshift range in our rented house, and we started training using wooden boxes to practice,” he recalls, adding, “We have walked every step together as a father and son. Whatever I achieve today is for him.”

Today, Samrat has built his own shooting academy. “All I tell (the young kids who come to learn) is focus. Don’t ever get distracted from your dreams and keep working hard,” he says.

If the shooting skill came from his father, the mental strength to conquer high-stakes moments came from his mother: “Sometimes when the challenge is big, we can forget all we’ve practiced. That is where my mother’s teachings help me. She has made me strong as a person and has taught me how to stay calm when I am feeling the nerves. That has helped me always focus without giving too much importance to results, failures or achievements.”

Even after creating history, Samrat’s sights are set on what’s next. “Olympics is every athlete’s dream. But my dream is not only to take part, I am going to bring India a gold,” he ends.

