Kanya Puja 2024: The 6 items you MUST have on your Kanjak thali

In the Hindu purview of things, young girls are essentially seen to be a form of Maa Durga on earth. So as you cook up a storm in your kitchen today in anticipation of being able to perform Kanya Puja and seek blessings from the Goddess, it won't hurt to double check on if you have everything you need to turn your efforts prosperous. 6 items you MUST have on your Kanya Puja thali

To appropriately perform Kanya Puja, the Kanjak thali must comprise of kumkum, a ghee lamp, whole rice, clean water, roli and a coconut. Additional things you must organise seats for each of the 9 little girls, towels to wipe their feet and garlands to adorn them with. As for the prasad plate, no Kanya Puja is ever complete without the mouth-watering halwa, puri, chana combination. Also don't forget to include a coconut in this mix, followed by some money for the little girls you will be worshipping. A well-meaning gift is also deemed appropriate for such an occasion.

As far as the ritual itself goes, begin by paying your obeisance to Maa Durga, offering up the bhog you have toiled over, to Her. This is what is to be offered to the little girls as prasad once they arrive. However, prior to that, sit them down on their designated seats and wash their feet. Wipe them and then tie roli on their wrists followed by tilak on their heads. Now offer them the bhog as prasad. Once they are done eating, touch their feet seeking their (and in this way Maa Durga's) blessings, say your prayers and bid them goodbye.

The mantra you must chant at the time of Kanya Puja goes:

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu, Kanya Rupen Sansthita,

Namastasyay, Namastasyay, Namastasyay Namo Namah

Om Shri Dun Durgaayi Namah. Om Shri Kumaryai Namah

Om Shri Trigunatmikayai Namah

We hope you have a spiritually fulfilling day ahead!