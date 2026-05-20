Kirti Kulhari: I relate Delhi more with theatre than film festivals 

Garmi ke thapede...

Actor Kirti Kulhari visited India Habitat Centre in Lodhi Road for the first time during her recent trip to Delhi.

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Hailing from Rajasthan, Kirti says her “threshold” for summer heat is much higher. “I landed in Delhi for the film screening and loo chal rahi thi... garmi ke jo thapede pade,” she shares with a smile, recounting “garmiyon ki chuttiyan” spent at her family’s home in a village, during her childhood years.

The talk of the weather made her memory almost immediately rewind to the winter gone by, when she was shooting in Surajkund, near Faridabad. “I experienced Delhi ki thand after a long time. Rajeev (my partner) went berserk on gajar ka halwa! And we both are very fond of Khan Market, so that was the time when we explored certain parts of Delhi,” says the actor who had has previously shot for the Hindi film Pink (2016) in Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} ‘NSD jaane ka bhi mann hai’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘NSD jaane ka bhi mann hai’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I’ve visited Delhi for promotions, but this is the first time I’ve attended a film festival here. Main Delhi ko utna film festivals ke saath relate nahin karti jitna theatre se. But, I saw cinema lovers from all age groups coming to watch the film,” says the 42-year-old, who was elated to witness how people loved her film, Full Plate directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’ve visited Delhi for promotions, but this is the first time I’ve attended a film festival here. Main Delhi ko utna film festivals ke saath relate nahin karti jitna theatre se. But, I saw cinema lovers from all age groups coming to watch the film,” says the 42-year-old, who was elated to witness how people loved her film, Full Plate directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ”It’s also the first time I visited the India Habitat Centre... I have not been to the National School of Drama (NSD), and mera wahan jaane ka bhi bahut mann hai,” adds the Four More Shots Please! actor hoping to explore the theatre hub on her next trip to the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ”It’s also the first time I visited the India Habitat Centre... I have not been to the National School of Drama (NSD), and mera wahan jaane ka bhi bahut mann hai,” adds the Four More Shots Please! actor hoping to explore the theatre hub on her next trip to the city. {{/usCountry}}

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Love for the stage

“This year started with a very strong intention to return to theatre. And I don’t enjoy watching anyone else as much as I enjoy Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah) sir. Unke plays mujhe bahut prabhavit karte hain; the love he exudes for acting and theatre, India mein maine experience nahin kiya hai,” shares Kirti, who has been away from the stage for almost a decade. “Rajeev performed on his birthday in Kamani Auditorium, and it so happened that we were both there,” recalls Kirti.

“Delhi is popular for plays, be it at Habitat, Shri Ram Centre or NSD... I’m just waiting for something worth to come my way since theatre takes a lot of time and energy. Also, I haven’t experienced the commercial side of theatre. So I’m looking for something super fun, which brings out a different side of me on the stage. Eventually, I want to end up surprising the audience!”

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