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Music concert: Padma Shri Aruna Sairam is all set to regale Delhi

The renowned Carnatic vocalist is returning to the Capital for a concert, this Sunday, where she will be reciting some epic compositions in varied languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.

Published on: Jul 03, 2026 10:21 AM IST
By Henna Rakheja, New Delhi
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It’s not every day in this city that one witnesses the old and the young alike queuing up for a classical concert. But when Padma Shri Aruna Sairam takes the stage, the metrics change. “I saw young mothers bring in their one or two-year-olds, adolescents, and even teenagers when I last performed in Delhi, a couple of years ago,” recalls the Carnatic vocalist, who is returning to the Capital for a concert this Sunday.

Carnatic vocalist-composer Aruna Sairam’s music is steeped in expression and spirituality that aims to evoke devotion in the listeners.
Carnatic vocalist-composer Aruna Sairam’s music is steeped in expression and spirituality that aims to evoke devotion in the listeners.

The pitter-patter of sporadic rain lends a rhythm to her voice as she speaks to us from Chennai and mentions how she will evoke raga Amritavarshini at her upcoming recital. “This is the raga created in the early nineteenth century, by Muthuswami Dikshitar (1776–1835), which is supposed to bring rain,” she shares, adding excitedly, “It’s also the 250th year of this great composer, and to pay tribute to him I will sing one more epic composition by him, Rangapura Vihara, which describes the grandness of the sanctum sanctorum and the vastness of the courtyards of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu... I will also sing compositions in Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi (Abhang), Hindi (by Kabir), and Telugu as the concert progresses.”

A conduit of her art, for the rasiks, Sairam says she feels elated when “people including the next generation” visit her concert and say, ‘We love the way you present your thematic music’. “That’s what makes me happy because I want to introduce the rich Indian arts to our new generation,” she concludes.

Catch It Live

What: 4th Global Carnatic Confluence: Aruna Sairam Live In Concert

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 5

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh on the Yellow Line

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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