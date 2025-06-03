Norway Chess 2025 tournament: Gukesh doesn't miss, stuns king Carlsen… Gets social media dab!

World Chess Champion D Gukesh (19) marked his maiden classical win over five-time champ, World No 1 Magnus Carlsen (34) in the ongoing Norway Chess 2025 tournament on his home ground, on Sunday. This came just days after Magnus dealt a setback to Gukesh in the opening round. Gukesh and Magnus had a 62-move tussle that ended in a nerve wrecking finish with the latter slamming the table upon losing the game and apologising for it later.(Photo: X)

The turnaround led to the Norwegian player – nicknamed king Carslen – slamming the table before regaining composure, patting Gukesh on the back, and apologising for the outburst. Post the match, Gukesh told Chess 24 in a video interview: “99 out of 100 times, I’d lose. Just a lucky day.”

The magnitude of Gukesh’s victory — not just over Carlsen, but from such a precarious position — sent ripples through the global chess community. Social media was abuzz with praise for the young Indian grandmaster, with top players and fans alike hailing the win as one for the ages. “This is now Gukesh’s era! No one can stop our World Champion!” wrote a user on X. Another user wrote: “Magnus’ reaction tells you how Gukesh completely flustered the World No 1’s much famed composure. What a comeback!” Yet another user commented: “Never give up is the motto of the story. First classical win over Magnus. Way to go Gukesh!”

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction