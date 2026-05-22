Opinion : A divorced child is better than a dead child

A haunting thought keeps playing on a loop in my mind. If Twisha Sharma had been just a five or a 10-year-old child, and she had told her parents, "I feel incredibly suffocated here... please take me away", would they still have responded with, "Let it go, ignore it, just adjust"?

Twisha Sharma

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Noida's Twisha Sharma, a former model and actor, had been married for just five months to advocate Samrath Singh, the son of Bhopal's retired judge, Giribala Singh. On May 12, her life came to a tragic end. Before her death, Twisha desperately told her mother, "Mera dum ghut raha hai, mujhe yahan se le jao."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Perhaps her parents did try to intervene, but by then, it was simply too late. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Perhaps her parents did try to intervene, but by then, it was simply too late. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Alarmingly, a strikingly similar tragedy unfolded earlier this month in Delhi with judge Aman Sharma. Plagued by marital distress, he reached out to his father repeatedly. By the time the father could reach him, time had already run out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alarmingly, a strikingly similar tragedy unfolded earlier this month in Delhi with judge Aman Sharma. Plagued by marital distress, he reached out to his father repeatedly. By the time the father could reach him, time had already run out. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In all this, we need to stop and ask ourselves a fundamental question: whether it is a daughter or a son, how is it ever justified to let them lose their very lives just to 'save' a marriage? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In all this, we need to stop and ask ourselves a fundamental question: whether it is a daughter or a son, how is it ever justified to let them lose their very lives just to 'save' a marriage? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Since both of these cases and many others like them are currently sub judice, it is neither my place nor my intention to pass judgment on who's right and who's wrong. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since both of these cases and many others like them are currently sub judice, it is neither my place nor my intention to pass judgment on who's right and who's wrong. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, I say this with absolute urgency to every parent reading this: if your child, regardless of their age or gender, is desperately crying out to you for help, please listen to them. Do not delay.

At the end of the day, ensuring your child is alive matters infinitely more than worrying about 'Log kya kahenge?' Because let us never forget: a divorced child is any day better than a dead child.

divorce divorce case See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON