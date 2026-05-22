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Opinion : A divorced child is better than a dead child

What happened with Twisha Sharma has the entire nation talking. Her WhatsApp messages reveal she had told her parents she wants to get out of her marital home. 

Published on: May 22, 2026 04:32 pm IST
By Sonal Kalra
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A haunting thought keeps playing on a loop in my mind. If Twisha Sharma had been just a five or a 10-year-old child, and she had told her parents, "I feel incredibly suffocated here... please take me away", would they still have responded with, "Let it go, ignore it, just adjust"?

Twisha Sharma

Noida's Twisha Sharma, a former model and actor, had been married for just five months to advocate Samrath Singh, the son of Bhopal's retired judge, Giribala Singh. On May 12, her life came to a tragic end. Before her death, Twisha desperately told her mother, "Mera dum ghut raha hai, mujhe yahan se le jao."

However, I say this with absolute urgency to every parent reading this: if your child, regardless of their age or gender, is desperately crying out to you for help, please listen to them. Do not delay.

At the end of the day, ensuring your child is alive matters infinitely more than worrying about 'Log kya kahenge?' Because let us never forget: a divorced child is any day better than a dead child.

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Opinion : A divorced child is better than a dead child
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Opinion : A divorced child is better than a dead child
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