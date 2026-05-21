Orange alert in Delhi: Here’s what you can do to help those stuck outdoors this summer

Delhi-NCR is already grappling with intense heat and may have to prepare for even harsher days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram. With Delhi temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in several parts of the city this week, stepping outdoors even for brief moments feels exhausting. But while many have the luxury to stay indoors, in air conditioned environment and avoid peak afternoon hours, several across the city do not have an option but to step out for work or stay outdoors for lack of homes.

Many Delhiites working outdoors in this heat often face difficulty in even sourcing clean drinking water. (Photo: ANI (For representational purposes only))

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From the daily wage labourers and homeless to the street vendors and security guards as well as delivery persons, many continue to spend long hours directly under the sun even in this weather. This has caught attention of a few good Samaritans in the city, who are trying to come up with solutions to help. “Last week, I stopped at a signal around peak afternoon time and saw some kids drinking hot water and then also pouring it on their heads because possibly that was all they could find from the streets somewhere. After that, I started keeping a small chiller in my car with cold water, ORS or bottles of lemonade, to distribute to those who need it. It’s just a little way to help while we can,” shares Radhika Malhotra, a Delhi-based makeup artist.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are five ways in which you can pitch in, to help people outdoors cope with the harsh heat: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are five ways in which you can pitch in, to help people outdoors cope with the harsh heat: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Summer coolers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Summer coolers {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the simplest and most effective ways is to carry a small cooler or ice box in your car and stock it with chilled water bottles. Also carry ORS sachets or lemonade. These are useful in fighting dehydration and heat exhaustion that often begins silently especially among those who stay outdoors for hours without access to even clean drinking water. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the simplest and most effective ways is to carry a small cooler or ice box in your car and stock it with chilled water bottles. Also carry ORS sachets or lemonade. These are useful in fighting dehydration and heat exhaustion that often begins silently especially among those who stay outdoors for hours without access to even clean drinking water. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A basic insulated ice box costs anywhere between ₹700 and ₹2,000, while ORS sachets are easily available for ₹15– ₹25 each. Even handing out one cold bottles or electrolyte drink during peak afternoon hours can offer immediate relief to the street vendors and workers who expose themselves to direct heat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A basic insulated ice box costs anywhere between ₹700 and ₹2,000, while ORS sachets are easily available for ₹15– ₹25 each. Even handing out one cold bottles or electrolyte drink during peak afternoon hours can offer immediate relief to the street vendors and workers who expose themselves to direct heat. {{/usCountry}}

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2. UV-safe clothing, accessories

Long exposure to direct sunlight can lead to burning skin, fatigue and dizziness. This is common among delivery riders, construction workers, and roadside vendors. Accessories such as wide-brim caps, UV-protective sleeves, cotton scarves, and light heat-reflective jackets can make it slightly more bearable to work outdoors.

Basic UV sleeves, umbrellas, and cooling caps are widely available online and in markets for around ₹200– ₹1,200 whereas reflective outdoor jackets cost upwards of ₹500. Breathable, light-coloured fabrics help reduce heat absorption and protect the skin from continuous sun exposure during long shifts outdoors.

Rakesh Arora, who runs a cap and accessories shop in Lajpat Nagar, says he has noticed more customers buying certain accessories in bulk quantities. “Usually people buy one or two caps for themselves, but I recently saw someone coming in and buying 15–20 caps at once. Just yesterday, another group loaded cartons of caps and sleeves into their car saying they wanted to distribute these to the security guards in their colony as well as workers near traffic signals.”

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3. Insulated bottles

Cold drinking water becomes difficult to access after a few hours outdoors, especially for workers constantly on the move. It’s here that insulated steel bottles help keep water cool for much longer and can genuinely make a difference through the day.

Good-quality insulated bottles now start at around ₹400 and can go up to ₹1,500 depending on size and insulation quality. For delivery riders, guards and street vendors, having access to cool water even by late afternoon can help reduce fatigue and dehydration. Manoj Gupta, a shopkeeper in Connaught Place who sells utility items and bottles, says sales of insulated bottles have noticeably gone up over the last few weeks. “A lot of people are specifically asking for bottles they can give away. Some customers shared how they are buying these for their helps and delivery boys who visit them regularly to their offices.”

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4. Portable mist or desk fans

Security guards often spend entire shifts inside cramped booths or cabins with poor ventilation. Small portable mist fans or mini desk fans can help improve airflow and reduce discomfort in these enclosed spaces.

Rechargeable handheld mist fans are available from around ₹300 onwards, while compact desk fans and mini coolers can range between ₹800 and ₹3,000. These devices do not completely cool a room, but they create enough airflow and moisture to make prolonged heat exposure slightly easier to handle.

Sanjay Yadav, a security guard posted outside an office complex in south Delhi, says a resident recently gifted guards in his building small rechargeable desk fans. “Earlier the cabin used to feel suffocating by afternoon because the air just wouldn’t move,” he said, adding, “It may look small, but during a 10-hour shift in this heat even something as small as this makes a huge difference.”

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5. Cooling neck wraps

Cooling towels and reusable neck wraps, once mostly associated with runners and gym-goers, are now becoming useful heat-relief tools for people working outdoors.

Usually priced between ₹300 and ₹1,500, these towels are soaked in water and worn around the neck or head. The fabric slowly cools as the water evaporates, helping lower body temperature without electricity. They are especially useful for workers on construction sites, roadside stalls or traffic-heavy areas where the heat tends to feel more intense.

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