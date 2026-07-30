Paperback Book Day: Here’s the new-age way to reconnect with the written word

What does your paperback carry beyond your fingerprints? Highlighted with decorations, personalised charms, old forgotten stamps/bills as bookmarks, some annotations here and there, and a creative expression let-out with the #bookgram. On Paperback Book Day, today, take a look at how readers are nowadays reinventing the way they connect with paperbacks as the printed editions of these continue to transform the traditional reading experience.

Shaped through decoration, personalisation, stamps, annotations, and creative expression, young readers are reinventing the way they connect with books. (Photo: Gemini AI generated for representational purposes only )

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Books have remained one of the most cherished leisure activities for generations, and continue to claim their space even in the digital age, but there’s to the charm of paperbacks that just their appeal of being affordable and portable. Unlike older generation, which often preserves books behind locked glass cases, young readers believe in embracing a more interactive relationship with the paperbacks; proving that books are not just meant to be read but rather explored. This is why beyond traditional book clubs, a host of social media trends are redefining how readers engage with these. From annotating pages with colourful sticky tabs and making matching bookmarks, to slipping paperbacks into crochet book covers and personalising these with library stamps, booklovers are celebrating their passion with a deeply personal interaction.

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#annotatingbooks

{{^usCountry}} Bringing a part of the classroom into a leisure activity, annotating books has become a visual record of a reader’s journey. With almost 44.6k posts under the #annotatingbooks on Instagram, there are many users who are armed with colourful sticky tabs, highlighters and pens. These readers are marking their favourite quotes, scribbling their thoughts, and personal connections on the margins and marking out one emotional moment from the other in different colours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bringing a part of the classroom into a leisure activity, annotating books has become a visual record of a reader’s journey. With almost 44.6k posts under the #annotatingbooks on Instagram, there are many users who are armed with colourful sticky tabs, highlighters and pens. These readers are marking their favourite quotes, scribbling their thoughts, and personal connections on the margins and marking out one emotional moment from the other in different colours. {{/usCountry}}

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Content creator Vani Joshi (@vterature) shares how she loves annotating books with coloured tabs. “I jot down my thoughts, feelings, word meanings or any of my analysis on the margins. Not only is this a fun side quest while reading, but it’s also really eye-opening to see how and if my perspective has changed while re-reading a book.”

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Of charms and marks

The trend of making and decorating custom bookmarks and charms is not new yet continues to add new layers of creativity each time a new character or trend appears to influence these. Some readers continue to opt for handmade tassels and beaded charms whereas others feel strongly for personalising bookmarks that match the cover or carry their favourite quote, and find new ways to make their books feel their own. Once seen as DIY activity, book-accessorising activities have even found its place into organised workshops.

Rupashri, founder of The Bookish Pandora @thebookishpandora that organises online hands-on polymer clay workshops where participants shape, sculpt, and make their own book charms, says, “After hosting three-four workshops in the recent months, I noticed how young readers don’t want to just read a story anymore. They want to wear it, carry it, make it visible in their everyday life. Every batch of bookmark makers that turns up has honestly surprised me with their demands. It tells me how this book-reading generation is finding new, tactile ways to share what the book meant to them.”

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Book edge spraying and painting has inspired readers to customise their collection

Sprayed and painted

Once associated with special editions, the sprayed or painted bookedges have got an artistic touch that not only elevates these into decor pieces but also inspire readers to customise their collection. This technique involves painting or spraying the outer edges of a book’s pages with colours, patterns, illustrations or designs that complement the cover and the theme of the story.

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A sleeve for your book?

Book lovers who believe in personalising their reading experience are now clued in on how to protect their paperbacks. From crochet sleeves to customised fabric pouches, they have got their hands on accessories that transform into stylish companions for readers on the go. Not just book sleeves but also protectors and crochet book covers in unique fabrics, colours, patterns and handmade designs are emerging as popular accessories among bibliophiles.

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Marking their paperbacks with personalised stamps has become a cool new aesthetic among young readers

Stamp it

Previously popular among private collectors or families who had huge home libraries, this trend is seeing a revival among young readers as a cool new aesthetic.

"Every book I own bears my personal stamp, but to me, it is much more than a mark of ownership. It is a promise that this book will become a part of my life forever," says Bhumika Kothari, 22, Delhi based marketing professional.

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The personalised stamps often feature names, initials and even unique markers of the owners identity.

"We've seen a growing demand for our paper embosser as readers look for meaningful ways to make their books truly their own. The embosser creates a beautiful, inkless 3D impression on book pages, allowing readers to personalise their books without using ink. It's become one of our bestselling products," shares Gunjan Malhotra, founder of Lemonade India.

Quirky stores for unique bookfinds:

Knotify (@knotifyyy)

Books etc (@books__etc)

Scribbles Inc (@scribblesinc.in)

The Bookish Pandora (@thebookishpandora)

Lemonade India (@lemonade.india)

How to take care of paperbacks?

1. Don’t force a paperback flat open: Pressing the spine down to 180 degrees weakens the glue and causes pages to loosen over time

2. Avoid storing books in plastic for long periods: Airtight covers can trap moisture and damage the book

3. Air out older paperbacks occasionally: Gently flipping through pages of older books can prevent them from sticking together

4. Keep books away from kitchen shelves: Steam and cooking oils can eventually settle into pages and covers

5. Clean covers differently from pages: Use a soft, dry cloth for the covers, and avoid using water or cleaning sprays directly on paperbacks

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction