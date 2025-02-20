Piyush Mishra says his love for 'Delhi is Unwavering' ahead of his performance in Gurugram

For acclaimed actor, poet, and musician Piyush Mishra, every visit to the capital region is more than just a show—it is a homecoming. With his band, Ballimaaraan, Mishra has crafted a distinct musical identity, deeply intertwined with the essence of Delhi, the city that shaped him as an artist. Piyush Mishra will be performing in Gurugram on Feb 22

“Performing in Delhi has always been a special experience for me. My roots are deeply connected to this city, and its audiences have been with me since the beginning. Many people here have seen me perform in plays, some of whom I deeply respect. There are those who knew me as students back then, and they have been a witness to my journey from those days to now," he says.

Ahead of the 60-year-old's performance in Gurugram on Saturday (Feb 22), Mishra talks about the City's impact on not just his music, but even the name of the band too!

“The band was originally named Inquilab when we started in 2016. But later, I wanted to create a deeper connection with Delhi—to remember the city in everything I do. I couldn’t find a better name than Ballimaaraan, inspired by Mirza Ghalib’s residence in Old Delhi’s Delhi-6 area. The name had a certain rhythm to it; phonetically, it felt just right. I loved how it sounded and found it to be an apt choice. This name not only allows us to pay tribute to Mirza Ghalib but also keeps the essence of Delhi alive in my music," he says.

His connection to Delhi runs deep, having spent his formative years in the city's thriving theatre circuit. “The city gives me a different kind of joy because I have lived here and have deep connections with it. When I was in Delhi, I never really looked beyond Mandi House—it was my entire world. Every corner of that place holds a memory for me; there isn’t a single spot where I haven’t rehearsed. Mandi House wasn’t just a location—it was where I lived and breathed theatre, where I discovered myself as an artist.” Those experiences, he says, continue to shape his work.

“Delhi gave me perspective, sharpened my storytelling, and taught me to express raw human emotions through my art. Even now, when I perform, there’s an essence of those Mandi House days in my work. The energy, the restlessness, the pursuit of artistic truth—it all comes from my time in Delhi.”

Even off-stage, Mishra finds himself drawn to the city’s streets and its people. “I also have this habit—I can’t just stay in my hotel; I need to go out and interact with people. I don’t think I’m that big a star that people mob, all they do is ask for selfies, and I oblige happily. That connection keeps me grounded. My love for Delhi is unwavering, and I will always continue to create for this city.”

As anticipation builds for his upcoming performance, Mishra teases a few surprises for the audience. “There will be a couple of new songs that we have added to the set which people of Delhi haven’t heard yet. Delhi holds a special place in my heart, so it’s always exciting for me to meet my audience in this city. Performing new songs in Delhi carries a unique significance,” he concludes.