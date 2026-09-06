PM Modi's ‘aura’ filled interaction on Teacher's day makes for a quirky moment

A light-hearted exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a teacher from Sikkim during the National Teachers’ Award 2026 ceremony at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, took an amusing turn when a conversation about public speaking veered towards Modi’s “aura”.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day (September 5), Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with teacher's during the National Teachers’ Award 2026 ceremony at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. (Photo: PTI and ANI)

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Sushma Tamang, a Chemistry teacher at PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School, Dikling, was speaking about how she helps students build confidence and improve their public-speaking skills when Modi turned the tables and asked her to give him tips on becoming a good orator.

“If I am your student and I want to become a good orator, give me some tips. What should I do?” Modi asked.

Tamang said confidence was the first requirement. When Modi followed up with, “How will confidence come?”, she explained that it develops through extensive practice. But while answering him, Tamang admitted that she herself had become nervous during the interaction.

“Sorry, Sir. Seeing your aura, I became a little doubtful,” Tamang said, prompting Modi to turn the moment into a playful exchange about whether an “aura” could distract an audience from a speaker’s words.

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{{^usCountry}} Tamang insisted that an aura was important, adding that Modi already had one. Modi joked that people might end up looking at the speaker rather than listening to the speech. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamang insisted that an aura was important, adding that Modi already had one. Modi joked that people might end up looking at the speaker rather than listening to the speech. {{/usCountry}}

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Tamang had a quick response: “People will keep looking at you anyway.”

The exchange added a candid and humorous moment to the ceremony, which brought together teachers from across the country to recognise their contribution to education.